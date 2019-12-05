Four Dead Found in Pleasantville Home

Village police discovered the bodies of two adults and two children at a Pleasantville home on Thursday afternoon. It appears they were all members of the same family.

Police would not confirm whether the adults were the parents of the kids, nor would they confirm the ages of any of the victims.

At 1:50 p.m. Thursday, police were asked to perform a welfare check at 57 Romer Ave. because the children did not arrive at school.

Officers entered the home to discover the bodies. Causes of death have not yet been determined.

Identities won’t be released until there’s time to alert the families, Police Chief Erik Grutzner said at a press conference at Village Hall Thursday evening.

“We’re currently handling this as a crime scene,” the chief said.

Police blocked off the end of Romer Avenue closest Pleasantville High School late Thursday afternoon. The house is less than a block from the high school.

Additional press briefings will be upcoming but not this evening.

Schools Superintendent Mary Fox-Alter said school will be in session on Friday. Plans will be made for grief counseling for students, she said.

Westchester County Police crime scene and general investigation units are assisting in the ongoing and active investigation.

“As you can imagine our hearts are broken at the news of this incredible tragedy,” said Fox-Alter, holding back tears. “This is a very small community and it impacts all of us in this small village.”

This story is developing, check back for more details as they become available.