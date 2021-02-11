Former Yorktown Highway Superintendent Eric DiBartolo could spend up to seven years in prison after working with an accomplice to steal about $15,000 in merchandise from a Home Depot.

DiBartolo, 59, and Cortlandt Manor resident Tyrone Bass, 58, were both arraigned on Thursday and charged with one count of grand larceny in the third degree, a class D felony, according to Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah. Bass was a cashier at the Home Depot in Mohegan Lake.

The charges carry penalties ranging from probation to up to seven years in prison, she said.

“It’s sad and disheartening to see someone who has been a respected elected official and community member violate the public trust in this way,” Rocah said. “These actions also have a corrosive effect throughout the area, undermining trust and confidence in government.”

The pair engaged in a “scan and skip” scheme at the Cortlandt Town Center business, Rocah said, in which DiBartolo – who is the Yorktown Heights Fire Chief and the former president of the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce – brought merchandise to Bass to check out, and Bass, on nearly two dozen occasions, completed the transactions without charging him for many of the items.

According to Westchester County Police, Bass would only ring up a small portion of the items DiBartolo left the store with. These items were primarily construction materials and tools, officials said.

On one occasion, DiBartolo had $1,200 worth of merchandise in his cart despite being bill $89 for the items, police said.

The thefts occurred on 23 occasions in 2020, according to police reports, with the value of the stolen goods totaling $14,479.78. Westchester County Police began an investigation at the request of Home Depot loss prevention personnel.

DiBartolo was arrested on Jan. 6, with Bass arrested on Dec. 16.

Both were arraigned in Cortlandt Town Court before Judge Maritza Fugaro-Norton.

The matter was investigated by the Westchester County Police Department. The case is being handled by Senior Assistant District Attorney Livia Rodriguez.