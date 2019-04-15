Former No. Castle Supervisor Weaver Fondly Remembered

Former North Castle Supervisor and longtime councilman William Weaver died at his Armonk home last Friday after battling a long illness. He was 66 years old.

Weaver, who served a combined 16 years over two separate stints as a councilman and was elected to one term as supervisor in 2009, also was a member of the Armonk Fire Department, where he rose to chief.

For those who knew him, Weaver was not only a dedicated public servant but a class act who always put the well-being of his family, friends and town before himself.

“(He was) a private man, a gentleman in every respect, kind, just a true gentleman,” said Sharon Tomback, North Castle’s co-town historian who was Weaver’s confidential secretary during his two years as supervisor. “Very smart, a terrific businessman, but he never had to brag about it. He never had to brag about himself at all.”

Weaver was born May 24, 1952, in Bronxville, the son of the late Darrell and Jean (Kennedy) Weaver. He served in the Air National Guard, became an accomplished commercial pilot and was the owner of Million Air White Plains, a fixed-base operator for private aviation, at the Westchester County Airport.

He and his business partner, Mike Mason, followed in their fathers’ footsteps into the aviation industry, according to a written tribute from Million Air CEO Roger Woolsey. Their fathers were flight instructors at the airport and the sons purchased the business that would become Million Air from their fathers in 1983.

“He was always productive and bright with such vitality that there were few who knew of his condition,” Woolsey stated. “In the final months, he remained (very) active in Million Air White Plains and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.”

Councilwoman Barbara DiGiacinto remembered Weaver as someone who took his public service seriously and always displayed intelligence, thoughtfulness, integrity and fairness in a soft-spoken manner.

She recalled Weaver campaigning in the waning days before a very competitive election when it began to snow. He stopped campaigning because his priority shifted to public service to help the town cope with deteriorating conditions.

“At that moment Bill Weaver was no longer a candidate running for office because he had transformed back to Bill Weaver the elected official returning to Town Hall to do whatever work was necessary in the face of this unseasonable October snowstorm,” DiGiacinto said.

Current Supervisor Michael Schiliro, whose first four years on the Town Board coincided with Weaver’s final four years, said he came to know Weaver throughout their time on the board. He considered him a mentor and a friend.

Although they were in different political parties, Schiliro said he and Weaver had similar views on several issues, including town finances.

“Just a class act,” Schiliro said. “I learned from him. He was a colleague. He’d keep an eye on me almost like a father. Seeing that I might need help with something, his wisdom would lend itself to it.”

Town Republican Committee Chair Anita Cozza said she will always remember that after her husband died about 10 years ago, Weaver would call her regularly to make sure she was doing okay.

“He went out of his way many times,” she said. “He would think of it every time he had the opportunity to call, just to make sure I was alright.”

Weaver is survived by his beloved wife Susan (Trumm) Weaver and three sons, Darrell (Jaclyn) Weaver, Devin Weaver and Brandon Weaver.

Visitation is Monday, Apr. 15 from 3 to 8 p.m. at Oelker-Cox & Sinatra Funeral Home, located at 262 E. Main St. in Mount Kisco. The funeral will be Tuesday, Apr. 16 at 4 p.m. at Million Air at Westchester Count Airport at 36 Tower Rd. Interment will be at Ferncliff Crematory in Hartsdale.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Weaver’s name can be made to Patient Airlift Services at www.palservices.org.