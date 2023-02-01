Former Grace Assistant Appointed to Yorktown Town Board

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The confidential assistant to former Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace was appointed earlier this month to fill a vacancy on the Town Board created when Tom Diana resigned his seat Jan 1. to become town supervisor.

Mary Capoccia, a longtime town resident who is currently employed with the Westchester County Board of Elections, was appointed Jan. 17 by a 3-1 vote. She will serve the final 11 months of Diana’s unexpired four-year term on the all-Republican board. Councilwoman Luciana Haughwout opposed the appointment without giving an explanation.

“It is my honor to once again serve the town for which I have great affection and to serve as an interim councilwoman. My top priority is to give our residents the best local government service,” Capoccia said, noting she did not plan to run for a full term in November.

While making the motion to appoint Capoccia, Diana said, “Mary has made tremendous contributions to the Town of Yorktown over the years. Her depth of knowledge and commitment to our town, our community and our local government is unparalleled.”

During her time as Grace’s assistant, Capoccia played an integral role in helping to launch the town’s popular Holiday Electric Lights Parade. She also was involved in bringing the Feast of San Gennaro to Yorktown, where she served as grand marshal in 2018.

In 2015 and 2019, Capoccia unsuccessfully challenged Diana Quast for town clerk.

“Mary has served this town well, she helped guide significant economic development into the town and worked tirelessly to enhance the town’s sense of community,” said Councilman Ed Lachterman. “She perfected the skill of promoting and implementing the town’s motto of “Progress with Preservation.”

Capoccia is a former member of the Board of Directors for the Yorktown Chamber of Commerce, member of Circolo da Vinci, a founding member of Yorktown Organizations United, and a member of the Yorktown Task Force Against Heroin.