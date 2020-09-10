Football, Volleyball, Cheer Postponed Until March

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) announced Wednesday that the seasons of the high-risk fall sports of football, volleyball and competitive cheer has been postponed until Mar. 1, 2021

The decision was made by the elected NYSPHSAA officers. Low- and moderate-risk fall sports are still authorized to begin practices on Sept. 21.

“We’ve spent two days speaking with nearly 500 athletic directors across the state and it’s clear that administering high-risk fall sports during the COVID-19 pandemic presents a significant challenge for our member schools,” said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Zayas. “These are unprecedented times and unfortunately difficult decisions will have to be made to address this ongoing crisis. We continue to stay committed to providing support to our member schools and quality participation experiences for the students we serve.”

As a result of fall high-risk sports being moved, the start date for the spring sports season has been pushed down to Apr. 19.

“The NYSPHSAA officers have determined it would be unrealistic to host football, volleyball and competitive cheer seasons this fall,” said NYSPHAA President Julie Bergman. “This continues to be the most challenging situation educators have ever addressed. I, along with my fellow officers, believe the participation experiences for football, volleyball and competitive cheer athletes will be more beneficial in the spring than in the fall.”

Regular season games can begin for low- and moderate-risk fall sports (girls’ tennis, cross country, girls swimming/diving, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, field hockey) once student-athletes have participated in the required number of practices as per NYSPHSAA bylaws.