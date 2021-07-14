Foodies Rejoice: Mount Kisco Gears Up for First-Ever Restaurant Week

If you’re an area foodie and have been longing to try different culinary choices, Mount Kisco is the place to be later this month.

Mimicking the popular Hudson Valley Restaurant Week, the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce next Friday will be launching its own Restaurant Week, with currently more than 20 eateries throughout the village offering specials and deals to patrons.

It kicks off on July 23 and extends through Sunday, Aug. 1. It not only provides the public with a reason to explore a buffet of dining choices but it’s designed to help bolster the local restaurant scene, where many owners struggled to survive the pandemic.

“It comes out of the chamber as another way to help a segment of our members, which restaurants are a portion of the membership in the chamber, and after COVID, we worked very closely with them seeing how they were doing,” said chamber Co-executive Director Loretta Brooks.

Each participating restaurant’s offerings will be unique to their establishment. The goal is to have the community and residents from neighboring towns learn more about Mount Kisco’s restaurants and showcase the wide assortment of cuisine available in the village.

Chamber Co-executive Director Beth Vetare Civitello said many area residents are always intrigued by what there is to eat locally when looking for a night out and this is a great way to bring more choices to people as well as help the restaurateurs.

“We’re always looking for ways to bring people into this great town of ours and one of the things we know has worked countywide and statewide has been the Restaurant Week,” Civitello said. “So we decided that we should have one that was geared specifically to Mount Kisco, and the restaurant business is a difficult enough business and we have all these world class restaurants here.”

As of last week, 21 restaurants had signed up to participate. A restaurant must be a chamber member to be involved, but if they are they are a member they are not obligated to sign up, Civitello said.

The list of restaurants include Exit 4 Food Hall; Badageoni Georgian Kitchen; Mt Kisco Seafood; Kisco River Eatery; Basilico Pizza, Pasta & Gourmet; Stone Fire; Locali Mt Kisco; Village Social; Skinny Buddha Organic Food & Fitness; Mimi’s Coffee House; Sette E Venti by Gianfranco; Mario’s Pizza & Pasta; Lexington Square Café; Mardino’s Italian Cuisine & Steakhouse; Frannie’s Goodie Shop; Captain Lawrence Barrel House; The Hub Restaurant at Holiday Inn; Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream; Mt Kisco Coach Diner; Azteca Mexican Restaurant; Mt Kisco Farm; and Captain Lawrence Barrel House.

Brooks said for many downtowns, the restaurants’ success can be the lifeblood of the business district.

“We’re really hoping that they do well,” Brooks said. “I think it’s a nice time for somebody to try a new restaurant that they might have been thinking of and this is a good excuse to give it a whirl.”

Civitello said the chamber timed Restaurant Week to be during the middle of the summer when some people may be on vacation and business could be slower, as opposed to the spring or fall when foot traffic typically picks up.

If it works goes according to plan, there would likely be more Restaurant Weeks in the future, possibly next winter, she said.

For more information on Restaurant Week and to learn what each participating establishment is offering and if any new restaurants are added, visit the Mount Kisco Chamber of Commerce website during the next couple of weeks at www.mtkiscochamber.com.