Five Candidates on Ballot in Crowded Hen Hud Board of Education Race

In the Hendrick Hudson School District, where district parents, teachers and board members have been divided over The Princeton Plan elementary school setup, five candidates are vying for two seats that are being vacated by board member Cory Notrica and Vice President Alixandra Philbin.

On the May 16 ballot will be Tomica Dietrich, Frank Dominguez, Joanna Harbolic, Amelia Silverman and Alea Vorillas. Each of the candidates answered the same questions submitted by Examiner Media. Their responses appear below in alphabetical order.

Tomica Dietrich

What is your occupation and how long have you lived in the district?

Senior account manager. I have lived in district for 12 years.

Do you have children attending schools in the district?

Yes.

Why are you running for the Board of Education this year?

I am running for the board this year as I feel it is imperative to bring a balanced, thoughtful, creative, and pragmatic approach to all the current issues facing the district. I want to provide transparency, go through all the data, provide accountability, listen to all the stakeholders, including the teachers who do so much to educate our children daily. Their input is crucial in all plans moving forward and they must be heard. Our district will also be looking for a new superintendent and it is paramount that we find the right person to help lead our district to excellence.

What is your position on The Princeton Plan and do you think the district needs to explore other options?

As it stands now, I am a proponent of grade banding. Thus far, the advantages of grade banding outweigh the disadvantages. Teachers of the same grade can collaborate, students get to be with each other for the entirety of their schooling, resources can be allocated more fairly, etc. I acknowledge that there are issues that must be solved, but the reality is that most of those issues existed before grade banding, and they need to be addressed no matter what building our students attend. Grade banding is a more equitable approach to education holistically, but we need much more structure and intention behind how we approach equity as a district in order to see the potential realized. I believe that if properly supported, transitions are a solvable issue. There are ways to ease the transitions between schools by bringing students, faculty, and administration together on a regular basis.

My son, who had friends from across the district who he only met while at sports through the town, can now see all his friends daily instead of just through play dates. All the same cohorts growing together and sharing experiences can help tremendously in the development of our children, socially and academically.

I am not against two schools either with everything happening at Indian Point. If there is a way to have one UPK-2 and one 3-5 building, I want to explore that option, but I know that must be a long-term plan. I am committed to researching, learning, and collecting all data needed to make the best possible decision for our district.

Are you concerned about the financial condition of the district and the decommissioning of Indian Point?

I am concerned for the financial condition of the district given the closure of Indian Point as we have lost a large amount of revenue. As a district we must work to make ourselves more attractive to business developers to fill the financial gap as well as make our schools more desirable for young families to move here.

I am very concerned about the decommissioning at Indian Point and its proximity to B-V due to the gas pipeline and the potential impacts on its safety from heavy machinery activity during the demolition. I think it is important that we get monitoring during this time, and have it done right. We also cannot have radioactive water disposal put into our river. Holtec must be held accountable, and our state representatives must continue to demand oversight in this process.

What characteristics do you think the next superintendent of schools should possess?

I think our next superintendent should be a visionary, multi-skilled, committed, communicative and ambitious individual who will work to guide our district to excellence. They should also have experience and passion for DEIB.

Frank Dominguez

What is your occupation and how long have you lived in the district?

By trade I am a utility worker since 2004. Starting in 2020 I was elected as a union delegate for my local. I personally represent about 750 men and women in the area working in the utility industry. My local represents about 8,000 members overall. I have lived in the district for almost five years.

Do you have children attending schools in the district?

I currently have three boys ages six, four and two. My six-year-old is currently in Frank G. Lindsey and will be transitioning to Buchanan-Verplanck for second grade. My four-year-old will be attending universal pre-k in the district next year. They will be in two separate schools.

Why are you running for the Board of Education this year?

The purpose of my campaign is to try and get the district back to a state of excellence. This should be our guiding principle in our decision-making process. Whether it be in academic programs, sports, safety or our fiduciary responsibilities, striving for excellence should be our top priority.

I am committed to uncovering why the district ratings have been slipping over recent years. I believe with the right people in place we can get our schools back on track and achieve the ratings the community has been accustomed to for decades. Through the tough conversations I plan to have with district administration, I will strive to obtain the most accurate data and will hold the necessary parties accountable who allowed academics to plummet. I personally believe that our teachers are incredible, and we should make sure they have the necessary resources so they feel supported.

Sound decision making is what we, our children and taxpayers deserve. Data, facts and fiscal clarity should always play a large part in our decision-making process. Although it is important to express one’s personal feelings about a subject, personal feelings should not cloud our judgment in doing what is best for all of the children and the taxpayers.

Today’s social climate has made safety a top priority in my campaign. I want to make sure every building that houses our children is safe from the threats of the world today. I believe we should be investing in our school security monitoring systems, as well as in person security. I want to make sure we have a plan in place in case something happens. Our response measures to emergencies “both internal and external” should be a top priority for the district. Whether your child is up the block or across town, every parent should have a sense of comfort knowing their child is safe inside our schools.

I also want to make sure that our district recognizes members of the community’s safety concerns about the demolition at Indian Point. We must be the gatekeeper for the school and residents who neighbor the site. We must make sure we are doing everything we can to get clear information from Holtec and work with the state and federal agencies to ensure a responsible operation. The monitoring that should have already been in place needs to implemented immediately. It is also important to note that Indian Point has been a big part of this community for 50 years. The connection for many families is very strong, as multiple generations have built their lives, raised their families here and also worked in the plant. Soon, the last of the original utility workers, my union brothers and our neighbors will be leaving the plant. We must make sure we continue their legacy of excellence and push relentlessly to continue to keep our community safe.

What is your position on The Princeton Plan and do you think the district needs to explore other options?

My position is that I do not believe The Princeton Plan is right for our community. Our administration has said numerous times that does not have any educational upside for the students, and I believe the issues we have experienced since its implementation do not outweigh the minor upsides if any. The issues I believe have made this plan undesirable for our community are: Its lack of promised cost savings “not saving what intended to;” Too many transitions for children ”studies prove that transitions are not good for child development;” Sibling separation due to grade banding “this separation has created impacts on the siblings emotional and family logistical issues;” Major logistical inconveniences ”the size of the district is not conducive for this plan and had created issues with much longer bus rides. It has blown our transportation budget out of the water and originally this cost wasn’t factored into the “cost savings.” Also, it has affected parents who do not use the bus service by creating lengthy rides across town and different locations for child pickup/drop offs.

The Princeton Plan is causing equity issues in the schools. As a result of less teaching staff positions over time due to its cost savings. Teacher cuts are the main part of the cost savings initiative in The Princeton Plan and this will lead to “less teacher attention for students.” Children who need those resources will no longer have access to them and will eventually fall behind their classmates.

I have made it clear: I plan to remain objective and wait until this year’s data becomes available to the board. If the data does not turn out what was promised to the community, I think we should all move forward and try and find a plan that works for our district with real community input.

Are you concerned about the financial condition of the district and the decommissioning of Indian Point?

Yes, I am concerned of the financial issues with the district. We need to make sure the decisions we are making have the proper costs factored into them, also that they are bringing the intended desired outcomes to the district. We should not be wasting money on poor decision making or improper planning that can be impactful to the overall education and safety of the students.

I believe what is currently going on with Indian Point is being done safely. I have been in support of the community and have attended rally’s asking Holtec not to dump in our river. I am very concerned as to how Holtec plans to keep the community safe when the heavy demolition starts and the dust becomes airborne. I believe that could become a major problem unless we are ahead of it. We need to continue what Dr. Lauro has started and keep pushing the state to be involved in the safety and finances of our community.

What characteristics do you think the next superintendent of schools should possess?

I think the next superintendent should already have a degree in Education and high-level administration. We should not hire someone and pay for them to achieve that during their tenure. Also, our next superintendent must understand our financial situation and have some knowledge of finances. Finally, I think it’s important to hire someone with a strong personality and leadership skills. We need someone who is not afraid to be vocal and will press on the state to try and secure additional funds and safety measures for our district. I believe this candidate is out there and have faith the board will find the right candidate.

Joanna Harbolic

What is your occupation and how long have you lived in the district?

I am currently a sales manager. I have lived in this district for 36 years.

Do you have children attending schools in the district?

Yes, I had two children that graduated already, one graduating this year and one in eighth grade.

Why are you running for the Board of Education this year?

I would like to give back to my community that has given so much to my family over the years.

What is your position on The Princeton Plan and do you think the district needs to explore other options?

My position on The Princeton Plan is that we do not have all the accurate information needed to make any additional changes right now. I think other options need to be explored as well so whatever decision is made can be made for the future so we do not have to change things again.

Are you concerned about the financial condition of the district and the decommissioning of Indian Point?

Yes, I am concerned about the financial condition as I don’t feel this has been addressed and planned for. Yes, I am also concerned about the decommissioning of Indian Point and how it will affect this community and the schools.

What characteristics do you think the next superintendent of schools should possess?

The next superintendent needs to be committed, be able to connect with students, teachers and community members, be a leader, be engaged, be able to problem-solve and be able to multitask.

Amelia Silverman

What is your occupation and how long have you lived in the district?

I am a secondary math teacher at a local public school. I have my master’s in special education and literacy. I teach ICT Math, AIS Math and Accelerated Math. I have lived in the district for nine years.

Do you have children attending schools in the district?

I have four children – one currently in third grade at Buchanan-Verplanck, one currently in kindergarten at Frank G. Lindsey and twins who are able to attend in 2024-25.

Why are you running for the Board of Education this year?

I am running for the Board of Education to make sure all voices are heard. I want to make sure the board stays balanced in thought and ideas.

I am active, I have been active, and I will continue to be active. I am a great advocate for others. I am a leader. I can bring many qualities and characteristics from my career to the board. I have been a teacher for over 15 years. I have a strong secondary education background and have worked in both high school and currently for the last 10 years as a middle school math teacher. I have my masters in both literacy and special education. I think this makes me well rounded in many areas pertaining to a school. I know a lot about curriculums, what has worked, and what has not worked. I know how to work with different administrators, both within my school and in central office. Here are some roles that I have held to speak on my leadership:

Department Leader for the MS Math department

Framework Coach

School Leadership Team

Master Schedule Committee

Interview Committee

STEAM Fair committee

Interview committees (math department, SPED director, Principal)

Secondary Math Collegial Circle at BOCES

Calendar/Grade Level Committee

Curriculum Committee – Secondary Math (Grades 6-12)

Cub Scout Den Mom 2019-2020

Foster to dogs through Second Chance Rescue since 2020

What is your position on The Princeton Plan and do you think the district needs to explore other options?

I am pro Princeton Plan or any option that keeps students together. I am open to explore any options that does not separate our district while providing the best education to all students. I want to ensure the district is listening to all stakeholders of the community, ensuring all students are getting an equitable education based on their needs, and we are enhancing programs, not cutting.

Are you concerned about the financial condition of the district and the decommissioning of Indian Point?

I am absolutely concerned with the financial condition of our district given the closing and decommissioning of Indian Point. We have to make up for funding that was supplied through Indian Point while keeping the taxes similar to where they are. I hope to be able to help find resources and avenues to explore all revenues we can receive. I would love to work with the town to bring in additional revenues and communicate with the town board to explore ways to make up for the loss of the Indian pilot as years progress. Most importantly, we cannot cut programs so we need to find other revenues. We need the school district to work with the town so that businesses can assist with taxes and funding.

What characteristics do you think the next superintendent of schools should possess?

A superintendent should be an effective leader and an excellent communicator. This comes from listening to all constituents and making sure everyone is heard. Our superintendent needs to be able to make decisions that benefit the majority, and get information from all involved parties. One needs to be a problem solver, so as issues arise, they are also quickly identified and rectified. There needs to be better communication that goes out to all members of the community, in both English and in Spanish, so all are informed. The superintendent needs to be knowledgeable of the district, especially with information gathered from the last few years. And the superintendent needs to have a clear, SMART goal for the district. SMART goals are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Timely. That means collecting data, analyzing data, and making informed decisions based on the data results.

Alea Vorillas

What is your occupation and how long have you lived in the district?

I am a real estate agent, and I’ve lived in this district for a decade.

Do you have children attending schools in the district?

Yes. I have a kindergartner and a fifth-grader.

Why are you running for the Board of Education this year?

I’m running because the district needs to get back on track. There has been mismanagement of funds and resources that has resulted in a lot of wasteful spending. There is no longer a focus on academic rigor, and our ratings reflect that. I am running because I believe I have the skills and discipline to help get this district back on track.

What is your position on The Princeton Plan and do you think the district needs to explore other options?

The district needs to explore all options comprehensively, which we have not been able to do due to a lack of clear and comprehensive data from the district. Princeton Plan was pitched as a cost saving measure in light of lost PILOT money due to the closure of Indian Point. It was supposed to save the district $2 million per year. Rather than save $2 million, it turned out The Princeton Plan actually cost the district considerably.

Furthermore, The Princeton Plan resulted in the loss of hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of Title I funds, the loss of the gifted and talented program, the loss of core curriculum science, and the loss of library. It meant the cutting of certified teachers. It meant increasing our mileage and diesel output by 100 percent, as well as our carbon footprint. Considering we were told time and time again by the superintendent that equity wasn’t a problem, I’m not sure the benefits outweigh the cost. I know we had a problem with uneven class sizes, but we also haven’t redrawn district lines in over 30 years and we’re overdue. That option wasn’t ever explored.

At the end of the day, any prospective board trustee has a fiduciary obligation to find a solution that best balances the needs of the kids, the taxpayers and the community. If elected, I would focus on getting accurate data and analyzing each model to find that which well meets the needs of all, and is in the highest and best interest of the district. We need to put this grade banding dispute behind us and focus on the future of our district and addressing academics, which are declining.

Are you concerned about the financial condition of the district and the decommissioning of Indian Point?

I am extremely concerned about it. I am concerned how we will make up the loss of $25 million in pilot money, that picked up one-third of a district’s burden. We have to be very careful with our budget as our pilots from Holtec dwindle and cessation funds expire. We are in a precarious fiscal state right now and must exercise budgetary precaution as we explore initiatives. I also have safety concerns regarding Indian Point, which is being decommissioned by a company with no longstanding ties to our community and a history of safety infractions.

What characteristics do you think the next superintendent of schools should possess?

The superintendent must be carefully vetted. They must have a track record of success and excellence, and have solid references. They also must show an ability for critical as well as creative thinking and possess an open mind. Patience is important, as are listening skills. First and foremost, they have to show a commitment to prioritizing the academic improvement of our district.