First Yorktown Fall Farm Weekend Begins Saturday

The first annual Yorktown Fall Farm Weekend will be held this Saturday and Sunday, November 7 and 8.

The farm weekend unites eight agricultural producers, including White Oak Farm, the only commercial maple syrup producer in Westchester County, and Hemlock Hill Farm, which has produced beef, poultry and lamb since 1949.

Farms in northern Westchester County have seen above average crowds this fall as families seek socially distant outdoor activities.

Attendees are encouraged to check ahead of time to confirm participation, learn more about COVID-19 compliance procedures and operating hours. The participating businesses are:

Wilkens Fruit & Fir Farm

1335 White Hill Road, Yorktown Heights

A fall and winter favorite, Wilkens sells a variety of apples and pumpkins which customers can pick, as well as acres of Christmas trees to chop down with the family. Harvest season begins with apples in the beginning of September. Wilkens also offers two farm markets on site. The Appleseed Shop offers baked goods including pies, doughnuts, cookies and muffins, crafts and gift items, cooking and kitchen accessories, and lunch foods such as hotdogs, popcorn, and bottled water. The Red Barn sells over 20 varieties of apples and foods such as apple chips to apple cider, juice, and various jams and preserves.

Hemlock Hill Farm and Market

500 Croton Avenue, Cortlandt

Hemlock Hill Farm understands how important it is to have access to local, organic, healthy food. Their goal is to educate, empower and provide fresh vegetables to the surrounding community. The farm entrance is located in Cortlandt Manor and has been a family farm since 1939. In our 1-acre garden there is a wide variety of vegetables grown throughout the season.

The Meadows Farm

329 Underhill Avenue, Yorktown Heights

The Meadows Farm is a family owned and operated farm. Sonny and Fran started farming in 1958. They had 4 acres of land and a little roadside stand off Route 132. As time passed and the farm grew, they realized people needed and wanted local and fresh produce and so they needed more space. That is when they rented The Meadows Farm Market in 1970 and eventually bought the farm market and moved it across Underhill Avenue to where they are located today. They grow their crops on 100 acres of land in upper Westchester and lower Putnam counties. The Market is open from May 1st – October 31st each year.

Fable: From Farm to Table

1311 Kitchawan Road, Ossining

Located in the beautiful and historic Hudson Valley, Fable is a farm dedicated to sustainable agriculture. We believe that through dedication, hard work, and modern technological advancements in agriculture, we can provide the freshest fruits and vegetables all year round without the use of harmful pesticides.

Hilltop Hanover Farm Environmental Center

1271 Hanover Street Yorktown Heights

Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center is a working farm and environmental educational center located in Yorktown Heights, NY. Westchester County purchased the 187-acre former dairy farm in 2003. The farm will be used for agricultural preservation, drinking water protection, and the promotion of environmental stewardship through demonstration projects and sustainability programs.

Thompson Cider Mill

355 Blinn Road, Croton-on-Hudson

Located in the Town of Yorktown, Thompson’s Cider Mill Sweet Cider and new Hard Ciders are made in small batches from a wide range of apples, including many heirloom and unusual varieties. As many varieties of apples as possible are blended to create true, old-fashioned pure sweet and hard ciders. Several varieties of pears, as well as apple and pumpkin pies and muffins, and apple wine can also be found at the cider mill.

White Oak Farm

680 Croton Lake Road, Yorktown Heights

White Oak Farm was founded by Bri Hart in 1973. The existing farm, dating back to the 1800’s, was overgrown and in disrepair. Forty years later the Farm features beautiful open fields, renovated barns, an impressive sugarhouse, garden, and sawmill. The farm is the last remaining commercial maple syrup producer in Westchester County, tapping over 1400 trees and selling all maple grades.

Stuarts Apple Fruit Farm

62 Grande Spring Road, Granite Springs

Visiting Stuart’s Fruit Farm in the autumn is an exceptional time of the year. Aside from the perfect apple picking with an array of apples take a hayride around the orchard and visit the farm stand to buy fresh produce and the bakery for delicious apple cider donuts and homemade pies baked daily. Finally, before heading home have a picnic with your family to enjoy the beautiful fall foliage.