First Congregational Church to Host Potato Dinner for Neighbors Link

Many houses of worship host events for charity to help the less fortunate or a nonprofit organization.

When the First Congregational Church of Chappaqua takes that step, its congregation and leadership sometimes delves into the offbeat – all for a good cause.

That’s going to be the case this Saturday evening when the Orchard Ridge Road church, with help from Boy Scout Troop 2, hosts the its first-ever potato bar dinner. All proceeds from the event will be donated to Neighbors Link.

“I think we’re trying to set an example, I guess, in our own way of doing, not by talking about it but by doing and I think that does make a difference,” said First Congregational Church’s Rev. Dr. Martha R. Jacobs.

While those who attend will be able to load up on baked potatoes with all kinds of toppings, ranging from the conventional to the exotic, how the event came about is an important part of the church’s story, Jacobs said.

A few months ago, Jacobs applied for a Clergy Renewal Sabbatical Grant from the Lilly Foundation. The church received the grant, which has a theme of “Roots, Reflection and Renewal. Jacobs then went on a three-month sabbatical to explore her personal roots while the church did the same, by learning how it evolved and its place in the community.

Toward that end, parishioners wanted to get to know some of the people who use or rent the space at the church, whether that be the Boy Scouts, the Upper Westchester Muslim Society or members of the local AA group, Jacobs said. The congregation had a tea with their Muslim counterparts and a dinner with the AA group.

The last component to the grant was to host a fundraiser to benefit a community group, she said. The Mount Kisco-based Neighbors Link was the first group mentioned and there was quick consensus from the congregation. Neighbors Link provides programs, education and training to the community’s immigrant population.

“That took hold because of all of the hatred that’s happening in our world at this point and the need to let people know that we accept them and that we want to support who they are and they being a part of our community,” Jacobs said.

She said one of the congregants had told the group that he had once attended a potato dinner in New Jersey to raise money for a charity and thought that the grant money would go farther if they held a similar event.

“It sounded like a way to kind of put something together that was not going to have a lot of overhead, so that everything that is raised, any money that changes hands into FCC goes right out to Neighbors Link,” Jacobs said.

There will also be musical entertainment performed by the Horace Greeley High School a cappella group The Enchords at 6 p.m. followed by guitarist and SUNY Purchase professor Doug Munro at 7 p.m. An opening rendition of The Lord’s Prayer will be sung by JoAnne Caroprese.

There will also be wine, beer and lemonade and dessert. Saturday’s event is from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and costs $15 per person and $30 for the family.

Registration is not necessary. People can show up and pay at the door. For more information, contact First Congregational Church of Chappaqua at 914-238-4411 or e-mail office@fcc-chappaqua.org. The church is located at 210 Orchard Ridge Rd.