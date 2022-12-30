Feldman Ready to Take Reins as Ossining Town Supervisor

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Ossining Councilwoman Elizabeth Feldman will be sworn-in as town supervisor on Jan. 1. Feldman, a lifelong town resident and 1985 Ossining High School graduate, said she is ready to take over the reins from Dana Levenberg, who is leaving after seven years to join the State Assembly in Albany, succeeding her former boss, Assemblywoman Sandy Galef.

“I’m super excited,” Feldman said. “It’s always been my nature to give back.”

Feldman has served on the Town Board for seven years. She plans on running for a full two-year term next November and is hoping the board fills the vacancy that has been created by the end of January.

“I am sure she will do a great job as supervisor and continue moving the town forward, sustainably,” Levenberg said of Feldman.

The town is seeking letters of interest from residents to be considered for appointment. While all residents of the Town of Ossining are welcome to apply, Levenberg said the board will be giving special consideration to those who live in the Unincorporated area of the Town of Ossining. Residents of the Unincorporated Town currently have just one representative on the board, newly elected Councilwoman Jennifer Fields-Tawil.

All interested parties should submit a letter of interest and resume to Martha Quituisaca in the Office of the Town Supervisor (mquituisaca@townofossining.com) by noon on Friday, Jan. 6.

Feldman said her governing style will differ from Levenberg, citing her people skills and creative outside-the-box approach.

“I have the advantage of knowing more people,” she said. “I’m more of a collaborator than her style was. I like having a lot of conversations and a little more outreach.”

Levenberg has been helping Feldman learn the ropes of the responsibilities of supervisor since June. Feldman said she has a good working relationship with Village of Ossining officials, especially Village Manager Karen D’Attore, who she served with on the Ossining Town Board.

A dental hygienist for 30 years, Feldman is an environmentalist who has dedicated a lot of time to protecting wildlife, the Hudson River, natural resources, and historic spaces.

“My priority is protecting our watershed and protecting our underdeveloped green spaces,” she said. “I’m hitting a year with a lot of stuff in my wheelhouse.”