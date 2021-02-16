Feel Like a Million Pucks!

MAHOPAC 2019-20 record and playoff result: 2-17-1 Coach: Tim Donaghy, 4th season Key departures: Adain Martin; Danny Shum; Cooper Betancourt Key returners: Nick Biagini, sr. F; Ryan Caraher All-League HM sr., F; Matt Luczkowski, jr., F; Rich Gosniowski, sr., D; Chris Stiller, sr., D; Shane Moody, sr., F; Mike Horan, sr., G; John Bosio, sr., F; Sean McKee, sr., D; Jake Roberts, sr., D; Jordan Donatone, jr., F Key newcomers: Jonny Martirano, so. F; Nick Stiller, so., D; Tommy Poniros, so., F; AJ Pfeifer, so., D; Matt Dulyk, fresh., F; Mike Sciarabba, fresh., F By the numbers: Caraher, Biagini two leading returning scorers Team goals: The opportunity to play games this season, which a few weeks ago seemed impossible. Team strengths: Great group of guys that will not be outworked and have a desire to improve. Coach’s comments: This year has been so tough dealing with trying to get a season together in just a couple of weeks but that moment the team touched the ice together made it all worth it. Everyone coaches and players are enjoying the chance to be together as a team. Twitter: @Pac_hockey CORTLAND (Lakeland/Panas/Hen Hud/Putnam Valley/Haldane) 2019-20 record and playoff result: League 3 champs (4-0-1), 11-8-2 overall, lost first round sectionals Coach: Bart Mucci, 21st year Key departures: PJ Kowal, and Nick Perez 2 capts. from last season Key returners: Sr., F, All-League captain Jack Tuite; sr., F, All-League captain Joe Jimenez; Andrew Dzubak Jr. fwd;. D Colin Cody; D Fox Perelsom; junior G Aaron Hathaway Key newcomers: Nick Miele, so., G By the numbers: Jimenez (26 G), Dzubak, Tuite (25A), all 3 over 40 points Team goals: Repeat as league champs. Team strengths: We can score with anyone and have 2 strong goalies and now our D is 10th and 11th graders this season instead of 9th and 10th last year even in this weird year their development will be a big part of our success. Coach’s comments: My expectations are high with this group. The new league alignment will be a challenge. Greeley, Jay and Carmel are all excellent, well-coached teams. I think the kids are excited to be back together playing and are doing what we need to to stay safe. More than anything I’m happy we are having a season kids deserve it. FOXLANE 2019-20 record and playoff result: 10-10, lost in the first round of the playoffs to Rivertown. Very short bench in a very tight game. Coach: Dan Mulvey (second season as head coach, third with team). Key Departures: Adam Maiorano, Michael Gallary, Max Rauch, Steve Mains. Key Returners: Charlie Della Penna, sr., D; Dan Leader, sr., D; Jake Wollman, sr., F; Henry Wallace, sr., F; Mikey Toole, so., F; Henry Della Penna, fr., F Key Newcomers: Sheldon Rothfleisch, fr., D By the Numbers: Charlie Della Penna is our most productive and consistent returning player from last season. Charlie finished his 2019-2020 campaign with 14 goals and 10 assists. He had a point in all but two games that he played in. He missed the last two games including the playoff game due to injury. He is a very underrated hockey player. Team Goals: Given all that people are dealing with, we just want to have fun and enjoy hockey. Of course we’d like to win games, but that is secondary. We want our players to enjoy every last minute of this season, especially our seniors. Team Strengths: We have some very talented players. It seems like our main strength is our blue-liners. They’re tough defensively and they can create offensively. We also have a bunch of guys that are willing to do the dirty work and scrap for points. Coach’s Comments: I’m psyched to be back behind the bench with Tom McGinn (our other coach). It’s been such a rollercoaster ride trying and hoping to get back on the ice. I hope our kids have a great season, despite the fact that it will look and feel very differently. I hope they are willing to make the best of the situation, and I hope we’re able to assist them in doing so. I certainly wish this could be a “normal” season, but it’s certainly better than no season at all. Mostly, I hope everyone engaging in athletics of any kind stays safe and healthy. I hope everyone is able to finish their season as it is currently laid out. I wish everyone the best of luck. Twitter: @FoxLaneHockey HORACE GREELEY 2019-20 record and playoff result: 13-9, beat Pearl River 5-0 in quarterfinals, lost to John Jay- Cross River 4-1 in the semis. Coach: Dan Perito (fourth season) Key Departures: Jake Potter, Tony Girardi, Matt Maitland, Evan Scott Key Returners: Dylan Mutkoski, sr., D; Arye Wolberg, sr., G; Gabe Adams, jr., F; Ben Cohen, jr., F Key Newcomers: eight freshmen By the Numbers: Leader in assists Mutkoski; leader in goals Cohen; leader in points Adams Team Goals: Win the league. Team Strengths: The majority of our top scorers return and will be leaned on heavily throughout the abbreviated year. We also have a great group of experienced seniors who will help guide this team. Coach’s Comments: We are very excited to finally be back on the ice playing and competing in the game we love. Twenty games, 10 games, six games, it doesn’t matter. All we wanted was a chance to play and luckily we have been given that opportunity. Twitter: @GreeleyHockey WHITE PLAINS 2019-20 record and playoff result: 9-12, lost to Carmel 7-6 (OT) in first round of playoffs Coach: Howie Rubenstein (24th season) Key Departures: Devin Garnett, Jason Manorqui, Marcello Cappello Key Returners: John Myers, sr., F; Dan Cardozo, jr., F; Teddy Hauser, jr., D; Jason Monte, jr., D; Jason Katz, sr., F; Jack Chetti, sr., F Key Newcomers: TBD By the Numbers: John Myers (62 points), Dan Cardozo (31 goals), John Myers (34 assists) Team Goals: Compete, work hard, have fun. Team Strengths: We return a lot of players with experience. We have good leadership, hard workers and commitment to the team. Coach’s Comments: With COVID, just being able to play games and let the players, especially the seniors, have some sort of season is really what this is about. Twitter: @dubset_puck STEPINAC 2019-20 record and playoff result: 18-5, last year we finished third in the league (CHSAA-A division) and lost in the quarterfinals. Coach: Matthew Hogan (8 years head coach, 19 with program). Key Departures: top three forwards Stephen Stackhouse, Aidan McDonough, Luca Fanelli, who had played four years of varsity and each collected All-League honors. Key Returners: Chris Spano, sr., G, four-year varsity starter, individual honors as league all-star (first team); A.J. Falciglia, sr., F, among the team’s leading scorers the past two years; we return three defensemen who have been varsity starters since sophomore year. Key Newcomers: Christopher Stackhouse, so., F; Andrew Girolamo, so., F By the Numbers: A.J. Falciglia at forward leads in goals amongst active players, assists and overall points go to sophomore Christopher Stackhouse. Team Goals: With the season being what it is, freelance schedule and no playoff competition, the seniors have made it their goal to play a challenging schedule of teams in the league, and higher, to demonstrate that the program would have been a highlight contender this season under regular circumstances and that they are leaving the team in great hands for the future. We will be graduating nine senior skaters and two senior goalies which will undoubtedly impact our program in the short term, but with promising underclass players and the prospect of talented new players with a bunch of opportunities to step into key minutes next season, it won’t be long until Stepinac is back to our normal high standards of competition. Team Strengths: As with all Stepinac sports programs, we are a family. Stepinac is a team of individually talented, yet unselfish players who play for their brothers in uniform. Coach’s Comments: My heart breaks for all student-athletes in all schools throughout the CHSAA and New York, but it is especially heavy for the senior class that we have this year. Eleven players, most of which have played varsity for all four years, helping to build the program to a championship contender and they will not get a chance to put another banner in our gym. But I know and they know, that the program will be better because they contributed and set such a great example. Twitter: @StepinacHockey BYRAM HILLS 2019-20 playoff result: did not qualify for playoffs Coach: A.J. Cloherty (ninth season) Key Departures: Sarina Oliveira Key Returners: Lucca Conigliaro – 12/F; Daniel Fontana – 12/D ; Joe Cipriano 12/D; Ben Sfarra 12/G Key newcomers: Erik Cipriano – 9/F, Javier Benefiore – 9/F

Team goals: Play as many games as possible, develop our youth, and have fun as a family.

Team strengths: Speed & Youth

Coach’s comments: It is a privilege to be able to play varsity ice hockey this year. We consider ourselves lucky and will cherish every opportunity we are able to gather as a family both on and off the ice. Our young players have some great seniors to look up to. Let’s all go out and enjoy ourselves as best we can.

Twitter: @ByramHockey MOUNT PLEASANT 2019-20 record and playoff result: 7-12-2, lost to Mamroneck in opening round Coach: Greg Antash (first season) Key Departures: Mike Donoghue, Daniel Leddy, Ben Bottiglieri Key Returners: Robert Crisculio, Pleasantville, sr., D; Noah Whitney, Pleasantville, jr., F; Nick Delia, Valhalla, so., F Twitter: @Mtp_IceCats