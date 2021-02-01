Latest:

Area School Districts Remain Closed, Switch to Remote Learning on Tuesday Due to Nor’easter

Anna Young 189 Views , , 1 min read

As the latest winter storm continues to wallop the Hudson Valley with heavy snow, several school districts in Westchester & Putnam counties will remain closed on Tuesday. 

While some school districts will treat Tuesday as a traditional snow day, others will institute a remote learning schedule. Here’s the latest. 

Westchester County:
  • Ardsley Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
  • Bedford Central School District
  • Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
  • Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
  • Byram Hills Central School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day
  • Chappaqua Central School District 
  • Croton Harmon Union Free School District
  • Dobbs Ferry School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule 
  • Eastchester Union Free School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day
  • Elmsford Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule 
  • Harrison Central School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule 
  • Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
  • Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District 
  • Hendrick Hudson School District
  • Irvington Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule 
  • Lakeland Central School District
  • Mamaroneck Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
  • Mercy College – all classes will be remote 
  • City School District of New Rochelle
  • Ossining Union Free School District
  • Peekskill City School District
  • Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES
  • Scarsdale Public Schools 
  • Somers Central School District
  • Public Schools of the Tarrytowns 
  • White Plains Public Schools – students will be on a remote learning schedule 
  • Yonkers Public Schools 
Putnam County: 
  • Brewster Central School District
  • Carmel Central School District
  • Haldane Central School District
  • Mahopac Central School District

Check back for updates. 

