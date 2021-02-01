As the latest winter storm continues to wallop the Hudson Valley with heavy snow, several school districts in Westchester & Putnam counties will remain closed on Tuesday.

While some school districts will treat Tuesday as a traditional snow day, others will institute a remote learning schedule. Here’s the latest.

Westchester County:

Ardsley Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Bedford Central School District

Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Byram Hills Central School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day

Chappaqua Central School District

Croton Harmon Union Free School District

Dobbs Ferry School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Eastchester Union Free School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day

Elmsford Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Harrison Central School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District

Hendrick Hudson School District

Irvington Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Lakeland Central School District

Mamaroneck Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Mercy College – all classes will be remote

City School District of New Rochelle

Ossining Union Free School District

Peekskill City School District

Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES

Scarsdale Public Schools

Somers Central School District

Public Schools of the Tarrytowns

White Plains Public Schools – students will be on a remote learning schedule

Yonkers Public Schools

Putnam County:

Brewster Central School District

Carmel Central School District

Haldane Central School District

Mahopac Central School District

Check back for updates.