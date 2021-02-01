Area School Districts Remain Closed, Switch to Remote Learning on Tuesday Due to Nor’easter
As the latest winter storm continues to wallop the Hudson Valley with heavy snow, several school districts in Westchester & Putnam counties will remain closed on Tuesday.
While some school districts will treat Tuesday as a traditional snow day, others will institute a remote learning schedule. Here’s the latest.
Westchester County:
- Ardsley Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Bedford Central School District
- Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Byram Hills Central School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day
- Chappaqua Central School District
- Croton Harmon Union Free School District
- Dobbs Ferry School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Eastchester Union Free School District – students will have an Asynchronous Snow Day
- Elmsford Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Harrison Central School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Hastings-on-Hudson Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Hawthorne Cedar Knolls Union Free School District
- Hendrick Hudson School District
- Irvington Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Lakeland Central School District
- Mamaroneck Union Free School District – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Mercy College – all classes will be remote
- City School District of New Rochelle
- Ossining Union Free School District
- Peekskill City School District
- Putnam Northern Westchester BOCES
- Scarsdale Public Schools
- Somers Central School District
- Public Schools of the Tarrytowns
- White Plains Public Schools – students will be on a remote learning schedule
- Yonkers Public Schools
Putnam County:
- Brewster Central School District
- Carmel Central School District
- Haldane Central School District
- Mahopac Central School District
Check back for updates.