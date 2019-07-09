Faulty Firing Mechanism Blamed for Fireworks Fizzle in Peekskill

The fireworks finale that fizzled during Peekskill’s annual July 4 show is being blamed on a faulty firing mechanism.

Hundreds of spectators gathered at Riverfront Green, around Annsville Circle and near Charles Point Thursday night to witness the fireworks, only to be left somewhat bewildered when the fireworks appeared to end without the traditional bang.

Some people expressed different opinions on social media about the fireworks, with comments ranging from disappointment to satisfaction.

In a Facebook post, the Peekskill Volunteer Fire Department explained why the display concluded abruptly.

“The company that would be doing the shoot was the same one that had been doing it in the past. We have never had any complaints about the shows in the past so we did not have any reason the believe this year would be any different. Unfortunately, there was a problem with the firing mechanism which caused the show to malfunction,” the Fire Department stated.

The Peekskill Common Council agreed to budget $20,000 for the fireworks this year, while the Fire Department covered $5,000 for the barge from where the fireworks are shot. Firefighters also pay approximately $15,000 for the annual July 4 parade that draws hundreds of residents to downtown in the morning.

“If you want a better show then there has to be more money,” the Fire Department stated in its post.