Farm Stand Opens to the Public at Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster

For the first time ever, the county-owned Tilly Foster Farm in Brewster has begun selling its vegetables and herbs to the public.

The farm stand will be open every Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is being run on the honor system and accepts cash only.

“This farm is has become the centerpiece of Putnam County in so many ways,” said County Executive MaryEllen Odell. “This year more than ever, diners are vying for reservations at Tilly’s Table restaurant, crowds are dancing at rock concerts on the weekends, families are hiking the trails or browsing a recent sculpture exhibit. And now, in addition to feeding our interests, Tilly Foster Farm will also be feeding the public with healthy produce.”

When Tilly’s farm stand first opened on July 27, it offered 14 varieties of vegetables. Everything is sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Putnam took over management of the farm in 2014.

The garden at Tilly Foster was started four years ago and has contracts to sell its produce to Tilly’s Table for use in the restaurant and to the Office for Senior Resources, for its senior citizens’ lunch program. But the garden has expanded over the years and now produces enough of a harvest that it can also serve the public.

“I think people are really going to love this,” said Farm Assistant Lisa Walker. “I put the wagon out and two cars pulled up right away. What we offer will change from week to week, depending on what we harvest. Next week we expect to harvest the sweet corn. And soon we’ll have farm fresh eggs and farm fresh honey.”

Passersby on Route 312 in Brewster can easily see the farm wagon – it’s right between the alpacas and the mini horses. Just pull in the Tilly Foster driveway, the wagon is on the left.

To see what’s coming up, check out Tilly Foster Farm Facebook page, facebook.com/tillyfosterfarm or go to putnamcountyny.com and click on the Tilly Foster page.