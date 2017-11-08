Fall from Grace: Gilbert Elected Supervisor in Yorktown

Ilan Gilbert defeated three-term incumbent Yorktown Supervisor Michael Grace Tuesday to propel a Democratic board sweep.

With 88% of the votes counted by the Westchester County Board of Elections, Gilbert, a former town justice, led Grace 5,381 to 5,079. Gilbert declared victory and Republican Committee Chairman Matt Slater conceded defeat.

Meanwhile, in the race for two Town Board seats, Councilman Vishnu Patel earned a third four-year term, while former Town Clerk Alice Roker was returned to town government. Roker was leading with 5,695 votes, followed by Patel with 5,297.

Councilman Gregory Bernard was in third place with 5,043 votes, followed by political newcomer Robert Puff with 4,678 votes.

The lone Republican to come out on top was Town Justice Sal Lagonia, who held a 5,643 to 4,480 advantage over Aviah Person.