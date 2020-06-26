Examiner Sponsoring Pair of Mount Kisco Little League Teams

Examiner Media is sponsoring a pair of Mount Kisco Little League teams this summer, a recreation team and a travel team.
The Examiner rec squad is a AAA Minors division crew of mostly eight- and nine-year-olds, and the age group has been sponsored by The Examiner for the past five seasons, including a magical undefeated championship season in 2016. In addition, this summer, The Examiner is also sponsoring a 12u travel team head coached by Ken Diorio, a Mount Kisco Little League board member and former Examiner green rec team assistant coach.
“We are hoping to come back intact from the lost spring,” said Diorio, an assistant to Coach Scott Spolansky during the 14-0 championship campaign in 2016. “Families aren’t letting COVID steal their little league memories. Right now, we are expecting about 85 percent of our kids to return.”
Diorio’s travel team hits the diamond for gameplay on July 6 in Armonk. The rec ream, coached by John Zissu, begins play on July 11 on the league’s official opening day. The league announced it will play a six-week schedule and finish the season with what it dubs “Championship Saturday” on Aug. 15.
“So many families have struggled in different ways to adapt to this unprecedented situation and to us, the coaches, organizers and sponsors like The Examiner, this represents so much more than playing baseball – it is the opportunity to give a sense of normalcy back to our community,” Zissu said.
The league announced various safety measures amidst COVID-19. Handshakes or any personal contact celebrations are prohibited. Coaches, players, umpires and spectators are asked to bring their own drinks and snacks. Also, coaches and other volunteers, along with umpires, are required to wear cloth face coverings, “whenever possible,” an email from the league with a long list of rules stated.