Examiner Media Wins Trio of Honors at New York Press Awards Contest

Examiner Media was honored three times at this year’s New York Press Association Better Newspaper contest.

The annual spring conference and industry awards contest was held virtually for the second straight year due to COVID-19.

An article written by Examiner Publisher Adam Stone with reporting help from summer intern Ariel Markowski won third place for its division in the contest’s spot news category.

“An interesting read with some good quotes from the teens and not just the school and law enforcement,” the judges stated about the piece, published on June 2, 2020, and headlined “Instagram Deactivates Hateful Account Created by Somers Student.”

The quotes from the teens noted by the judges were obtained thanks to Markowski’s reporting.

Examiner Editor-in-Chief Martin Wilbur, who won first place the previous two years for his editorials, received an honorable mention in this year’s contest in the news article category. The honorable mention was for a Sept. 1, 2020 article headlined “New Castle Battles Against Hate Incidents, Offers Reward.”

“Very well written and with very effective use of quotes,” the judges observed.

Examiner Media also received an honorable mention in the special sections category for a June 23, 2020, tribute produced in partnership with the Fox Lane High School Association titled “FLHSA Salutes the BCSD Classes of 2020.”

“I know a section like this can be a challenging jigsaw puzzle and I feel like this turned out very well,” the judges remarked.

The contest was for work published during the 2020 calendar year.

In all, 151 newspapers from across New York State participated in the contest, held remotely on Apr. 8 and 9. There were 2,440 entries competing for awards in 64 categories. The Southhampton Press-Eastern Edition snagged the contest’s top honor, being named Newspaper of the Year.