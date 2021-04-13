By Ray Gallagher

Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

Here’s yet another grid poll that features only programs covered in the Examiner region for the week of Apr. 13.

No.1 SOMERS — Should both unbeaten parties take care of business through Week 4/5, Tusker boss Tony DeMatteo (3-0 this season) is potentially staring down the barrel of a Week 6 playoff showdown against his former Roosevelt player and now John Jay CR Coach, Jimmy Clark, for all the marbles in northern Class A. This would be an epic matchup if we are so fortunate. Jay’s senior QB Nick Giardina and super soph Chris DiChiara, the next big lax/football stud, are unlike anything the Tuskers have seen this season, but the well-rounded Tuskers have North Rockland (last night) and Spring Valley on tap first.

No.2 BYRAM HILLS — Coach Carp’s Class B Bobcats (4-0) might be crowned Section 1 champs and take a crack at a state title if not for COVID, but nothing should keep us from recognizing this 2021 club as one of Byram’s finest teams in its history.

No.3 CARMEL — Coach Cayea’s Class AA Rams (3-1) are building something special here with a deep core of juniors, who could make some hay next season, including RB Josh Massi (4 rushing TDs in win over White Plains) and QB Kevin Dall (2 TD passes, 1 rushing TD), plus a bevy of others.

No.4 WESTLAKE — Coach John Castellano’s Class B Wildcats (2-1) have posted consecutive W’s over Putnam Valley and Ardsley, the latter ending the Panthers’ run of 21-straight wins over Section 1 opponents, and they did so coming off a 10-day pause so #CovidShmovid.

No.5 YORKTOWN — Coach Ypsilantis’ Class A Huskers (1-2) were set to move to .500 last night with a win over Greeley and should be 3-2 by the time they get through with Panas in Week 5. That might be good enough for 2nd place in the league, given a head-to-head win over Lakeland.

No.6 MAHOPAC — Coach Dom DeMatteo’s Class A Indians (1-2) were on the mark in their win over Fox Lane. If the Indians continue to raise the bar again and again they will soon become the Mahopac of old.

No.7 HEN HUD — Coach John ‘Big Cat’ Catano’s Class B Sailors (2-1) were unable to play in Week 4 due to Pearl River’s quarantine and the Pirates’ decision to opt out of every potential makeup situation later in the week. Hen Hud A.D. Tommy Baker offered Pearl River a ton of options. All denied! Guessing the Big Cat was peeved #JustaHunch.

No.8 VALHALLA — Coach Troilo’s Class C Vikings (3-1) methodically went about business in a Week 4 shutout of Haldane.

No.9 LAKELAND — Yes, it was a blowout win over a struggling Panas outfit, but this was the team Coach Mike Meadows was expecting to see more of. They need this Week 5 win over Pelham to slap some respect on that Hornet of theirs.

No.10 PLEASANTVILLE — Coach Tony Becerra’s Class B Panthers (2-2) were in it to win it for a half against Byram Hills (tied 7-7), but they’ve now lost two in a row and draw a tough Westlake club in Week 5.

HM BREWSTER — Coach Mulvihill’s Class A Bears (1-3) Bears have faced three traditionally tough programs — Somers, Clarkstown South, Lourdes — since Week 1 win over Beacon, but they can set things right Sunday with a win over Mahopac.

HM PEEKSKILL — Coach Itri has the Red Devils (2-2) relevant and eyeing an independent league playoff title should they survive Mount Vernon in Week 5 and then challenge the survivor of Ramapo/Poughkeepsie/Ossining in Week 6.

HM KENNEDY CATHOLIC — Gael QB Clayton Proctor hit on 15 of 17 passes for 215 yards and 3 TDs and added 7 carries for 55 yards and 2 TDs in a 42-10 win over St. Dominic. That’s 5 TDs for those keeping score at home.