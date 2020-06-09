Economic Development Consultant Sought to Help Merchants

The Town of Greenburgh is looking for an economic development consultant to help its business district try to recover from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown.

Last week, the town board reissued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for specialized economic development services focused on challenges that it first issued on March 3.

The board also met with U.S. Senator Charles Schumer’s office to see how the federal government could help local government officials give business owners a helping hand.

“The business shutdowns will probably be fatal for many small businesses and restaurants around the nation and around Greenburgh,” Supervisor Paul Feiner stated. “The town is determined to help our business district stay vibrant and to help our struggling businesses on East Hartsdale Ave, Route 119, Saw Mill River Road, Tarrytown Road survive.”

Greenburgh has set a June 26. deadline for potential economic development consultants to respond.

Meanwhile, with Governor Andrew Cuomo announcing that outdoor dining in restaurants will be permitted in Phase Two of the reopening, which begins on Tuesday, June 9, Feiner said he is working with the Town Board and commissioner of planning and building inspector to allow for an expedited process, by permit, for the building inspector to authorize additional seating where such seating can be safely situated.

Outdoor tables must be spaced six feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must wear face coverings when not seated, according to the directive.

“We need to make sure that sidewalks can be passable by wheelchairs and meet federal Americans with Disabilities Act guidelines,” Feiner stated. “We are consulting with New York State on a draft Executive Order which I hope will be issued Wednesday (June 10).”