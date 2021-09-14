Eastchester Attorney Arraigned for Child Pornography

An Eastchester attorney was arraigned last week for promoting and possessing child pornography and unlawful surveillance of a minor.

Androsky Lugo, 51, was charged on August 27 in Eastchester Town Court with Promoting an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, Possessing an Obscene Sexual Performance by a Child, and Unlawful Surveillance in the Second Degree, all felonies.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office’s High Technology Crime Squad made the arrest, with assistance from the Eastchester Police Department.

According to Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, in 2019 and 2020, Lugo allegedly obtained images of nude children who were approximately three to 10 years old on Microsoft Bing.

He also possessed an image of a nude child who was approximately eight to 10 years old and took lewd photographs of an approximately 12-year-old child that captured the child’s genital area underneath the child’s clothing. Certain images possessed by Lugo included those of non-relative children taken at the defendant’s Eastchester home.

“The conduct alleged against Mr. Lugo is very disturbing and we will continue to do everything we can to protect minors from adults who seek to manipulate or exploit them or put them in harm’s way,” Rocah said. “Our investigation is ongoing and any individuals who may have relevant information concerning Androsky Lugo or any potential victims are asked to contact our office.”

Lugo is scheduled to appear again in Eastchester Town Court on September 15.

The case is being prosecuted by the Trials and Investigations Division Cybercrime Bureau. If anyone has been a victim or has further information on this case, contact the District Attorney’s Office at 914-955-TIPS.