Early Voting Kicks Off Saturday in Putnam County

Can’t wait until Election Day to head to the polls and let your voice be heard? In Putnam County, nine days have been set aside for early birds to vote this year.

Putnam County is participating in Early Voting for the 2020 Presidential Election and 2020 General Election for federal, state, county and local representatives. Registered voters will be able to cast their ballot prior to Election Day. November 3 from Saturday, October 24 to Sunday, November 1 at the Putnam County Board of Elections.

The early voting process is the same as on Election Day. When residents arrive at the early voting location, they will sign the e-poll book, mark the ballot, and cast it on the voting machine. There will be sample ballots available at the early voting center. An election inspector will be on hand to explain how to vote, or provide any other assistance.

The Putnam County Board of Elections is accessible to voters with physical disabilities for early voting. Voting by an absentee ballot is still an option for residents who won’t be in Putnam County on Election Day or may permanently or temporarily disabled. Anyone who casts a ballot during early voting will not be allowed to vote on Election Day. The results from early voting will be canvassed and reported after 9 p.m. on November 3.

Early voting times scheduled at the Putnam County Board of Elections are: Saturday, October 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday, October 25, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Monday, October 26, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Tuesday, October 27, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Wednesday, October 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Thursday, October 29, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, October 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, October 31, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and Sunday, November 1, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Putnam County Board of Elections is located at 25 Old Route 6 in Carmel. For more information, visit www.putnamboe.com or contact the Board of Elections at (845) 808-1300.