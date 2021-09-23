Dr. Carol Allen Honored with NYS Senate Woman of Distinction Award by Stewart-Cousins

By Rick Pezzullo

New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins honored Dr. Carol B. Allen, Chairwoman of the Greenburgh COVID Vaccine Angels Initiative, as her inductee for the NYS Senate Woman of Distinction Award last week in front of Greenburgh Town Hall.

Dr. Allen spearheaded COVID-19 vaccination efforts in her community, including organizing vaccination pop-ups and coordinating with more than 300 volunteers to vaccinate more than 5,000 residents in Greenburgh and the surrounding communities.

“Dr. Allen has been working for the betterment of her community for decades and is a strong advocate for the disadvantaged and a powerful voice in the fight against systemic racism,” Stewart-Cousins said. “During the pandemic, Dr. Allen and her many volunteers put their own fears aside and reached out to the people who needed most to be informed, who needed to be comforted, who needed to be told where a testing site was, or where a vaccination site was. We had people out in the community who were caring for the community. There were a lot of great volunteer efforts during the pandemic, but the efforts of Dr. Allen and her volunteers stood out.”

Joining Stewart-Cousins at the event were Greenburgh Supervisor Paul Feiner, who helped provide resources for the Greenburgh COVID Angels Initiative, and COVID Angels volunteers Anne Hoehn and Mary Kathryn “MK” Blazek.

“Thank you, Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins, for this tribute. The pandemic has shown a spotlight on social factors that contributed to the severity of the pandemic, including health care disparities, income inequality, and inadequate education,” Dr. Allen said.

Dr. Allen practiced at the Bronx Veterans Administration Medical Center for more than 30 years, and most recently served at Sun River Health, which was formerly Hudson River Healthcare, in Peekskill. She is a lead member of the Greenburgh Against Systemic Racism Law Enforcement Committee, a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, and of the NAACP.

Each year, the New York State Senate honors a select group of outstanding women whose achievements set an extraordinary example for future generations. The honorees depict the ideals of leadership and service in all fields, including social justice, science, business, athletics, education, and the arts.