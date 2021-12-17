DiBartolo Sentenced for Stealing Merchandise at Home Depot

Former Yorktown Highway Superintendent and Ex-Yorktown Chamber of Commerce President Eric DiBartolo was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to petit larceny for stealing more than $14,000 worth of merchandise from The Home Depot at the Cortlandt Town Center.

DiBartolo, 60, and Tyrone Bass, 59, a former Home Depot cashier, who pled guilty to criminal possession of stolen property, were both sentenced by Cortlandt Town Justice Maritza Fugaro-Norton in Cortlandt Town Court to one-year conditional discharge and 50 hours of community service. DiBartolo also paid full restitution for the stolen items and both he and Bass are barred from all Home Depot stores.

“Eric DiBartolo hatched this organized and ongoing scheme to steal thousands of dollars of merchandise,” Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah said. “He and his accomplice will now be held accountable in a manner consistent with other perpetrators of similar theft operations.”

According to Roach, on more than 20 occasions between Aug. 2020 and Dec. 2020, DiBartolo acted with Bass to steal $14,469 worth of building supplies, tools and other merchandise from The Home Depot in Mohegan Lake.

During each visit, DiBartolo brought his merchandise to Bass, who only scanned a portion of the items and placed the other unpaid merchandise into shopping bags. Each time, DiBartolo exited the store only paying for a few of the items.

During one visit, DiBartolo, who resides on Underhill Ave. in Yorktown, was billed only $89 for $1,200 worth of merchandise. It is alleged that DiBartolo would then give the Bass a small payment in exchange for undercharging him.

Westchester County Police began an investigation at the request of Home Depot loss prevention personnel. DiBartolo was arrested Jan. 6 by Westchester County Police on 19 separate counts of petit larceny and one count of 2nd-degree scheme to defraud. He was also facing four counts of grand larceny in the 4th degree. Bass, who lives on Fairview Place in Cortlandt, was arrested on the same charges on Dec. 16, 2020.

DiBartolo served as highway superintendent from 1995 to 2013. He was a co-owner of Yorktown Funeral Home in Shrub Oak and opened Rainbow Bridge Pet Crematory with his wife on Front Street in Yorktown.