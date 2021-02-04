Representatives for Conifer Realty disclosed last week that they anticipate residents moving into the new 28-unit affordable housing project in downtown Chappaqua by Apr. 1.

Betty Perry, regional vice president of property management for Conifer, said the lottery for the 17 two-bedroom and 11 one-bedroom apartments is scheduled for Mar. 1, followed by applicant interviews starting within 10 days after the lottery. Conifer has to sort through the wait list to make sure the applicants are income eligible, she said.

“We hope to start having people living in the units by Apr. 1,” Perry said of the nearly-completed building at 54 Hunts Place. “That’s our goal, it’s an aggressive goal, but it’s our goal to have it fully occupied by Apr. 30.”

Allied Community Enterprises (ACE), a community housing development organization that advocates for affordable housing and educates the public on its need in Westchester and Putnam counties, sent out an advisory last week that applications for the lottery can be found on its website. The deadline for submission is Feb. 17.

The one-bedroom units are between 718 and 788 square feet while the two-bedroom apartments measure from 860 to 1,032 square feet. Rents will range from $1,120 to $1,623, according to ACE.

Last week, Conifer Realty appeared before the New Castle Town Board to request an extension of its special use permit to allow for the completion of the building’s construction and for the developer to satisfy the remaining conditions of approval. The board approved a six-month extension to allow for enough time for all items to be completed. The current permit expires this month.

In a Jan. 20 letter from Town Engineer Robert Cioli to Town Administrator Jill Shapiro, just eight of the 63 conditions had been satisfied at that time. Cioli told the board last week that the biggest obstacles remaining are the conditions that require third-party approval from the state Department of Transportation (DOT) and Westchester County, including the Department of Health.

Conditions that depend on third parties include submission of copies of the recorded documents from the Westchester County Clerk’s land records division that shows fully executed easements and agreements; highway work permits and use and occupancy agreements from DOT; the sanitary sewer construction certificate from the county for the installation of 100 linear feet of sewer main along Hunts Place; and a “no objection” letter from the county Department of Health for the roughly 50 linear feet of water main connecting a hydrant on the west side of the Saw Mill Parkway off ramp at Exit 32 with Hunts Place and Joan Corwin Way.

Conifer must also submit a $44,000 maintenance bond for the stormwater management facilities and a stormwater inspection report, complete the required landscaping and install crosswalks on Hunts Lane and a signalized crosswalk at the end of the exit ramp on Hunts Lane, among other items on the checklist.

“I think they’re making good progress on this project, and speaking to (Building Inspector) Tom DePole, they’re looking to move in and get things done in the next two months,” Cioli said. “Basically, my take on what they submitted so far, it appears to me that we’re on track, if that helps with the Town Board.”

Conifer asked for a simple rollover of the 18-month permit extension it received in 2019, but town officials concluded that length of time wasn’t necessary. Six months should be long enough even if inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances cause delays.

“People are very excited about new residents moving into our community and we look forward to welcoming them,” said Supervisor Ivy Pool.

Dating back about 10 years since the project was introduced, it received considerable community opposition from some residents who argued that the building would be located on a small sliver of land located between the Saw Mill Parkway off ramp and the Metro-North train tracks, which would be unsuitable and unsafe for families. Others contended the building would be an eyesore in Chappaqua.