Detailed Guidelines for Businesses, Offices to Follow in Phase 2

The Mid-Hudson region advanced Tuesday to a Phase 2 reopening, which includes nearly all retail and office spaces, including real estate and professional offices, with extensive restrictions.

Wearing a face covering is mandatory and keeping employees socially distanced is required as well. There is an extensive list that businesses in office settings and in retail have to follow, including special guidelines for barbershops and hair salons.

“There’s specific guidelines on how to reopen in Phase 2,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “It’s not just open the doors and everyone has a party.”

Under the state’s guidelines for office buildings, there is a maximum 50 percent occupancy; daily mandatory health screenings of all employees, including a health questionnaire and temperature checks; Plexiglas or other barriers if six-foot separation for employees cannot be maintained; the posting of signage and distance markers; limited in-person meetings and no congregations in small areas; no meetings without social distancing; and no communal sharing of food and beverages.

Stores and all retail outfits must also abide by the 50 percent occupancy rule, social distancing, mandatory face masks for employees and the posting of signage, including distance markers, according to the guidelines. Merchants also have the right to refuse service to any customer who arrives at an establishment without covering their face.

The only location where retail stores are not permitted to operate are within enclosed shopping malls unless there is an exterior entrance and exit for that store. However, curbside pickup can continue to be used for all other stores in a mall.

The state also has developed specific guidelines for barbershops and hair salons. At these establishments, only hair cutting, coloring and styling can be provided, not manicures, pedicures, facials or other services.

Hairstylists are required to be tested for COVID-19 every two weeks and are urged to take a test before they return to work, the guidelines state. The state also recommends that customers ask their haircutter whether they have been tested.

Service will be by appointment only. Establishments are required to maintain a log of all patrons who have entered the premises in case of a positive test result. That will enable the region’s contact tracers to reach out to everyone who may have been exposed.

Face coverings and the 50 percent maximum occupancy are also mandatory.