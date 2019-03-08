Dennehys to Lead 30th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade

Dan and Siobhan Dennehy

The 30th Annual Peekskill St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 3 p.m. in downtown Peekskill. This year’s Co-Grand Marshal are Dan and Siobhan Dennehy. The 2019 Aides are Sunny Cover, Owner, Peekskill Coffee House; Capt. Mary Pat Driscoll, Owner, Trinity Cruises and operator of the Evening Star; Tim Warn, Captain of the Peekskill Volunteer Ambulance Corps; Jim Witt, Hope for Youth Foundation.

This is only the second time in parade history that two Grand Marshals have led the parade in Peekskill. Piper Joe Brady and wife, Ann, led the parade in 2000.

“This is a milestone year for the parade and we are all looking forward to rolling out the green carpet to welcome visitors, residents and marchers to Downtown Peekskill. We are proud to display our Irish heritage, music and culture,” said Bill Powers, Chairman of the St. Patrick’s Committee.

The parade is held rain or shine. The parade steps off near Assumption Church, makes its way down Union Avenue, then right on South Street, left on Division Street, right on Main Street and right on James Street. The reviewing stand is on the corner of James and Park Streets.

The parade is preceded by a Mass at Assumption Church at 1:30 p.m., which is open to all, and brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge at 1038 Brown Street, Peekskill. The brunch will include a full buffet breakfast. Admission for adults: $12, children 5-12 years old is $5; children under five years old are free. All are welcome and attendees can pay at the door.

The Dennehys are being honored for the collective work in promoting immigration reform and promoting Irish culture. Dan is the founding Chairman of the Hudson Valley Irish Fest and serves as National Director and Immigration Chairman of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in America and AOH New York State Board Immigration Chair. Siobhan is the Executive Director of the Emerald Isle Immigration Center.

The parade will also honor Jack Murphy, the longest serving Chairman of the Peekskill St. Patrick’s Committee who passed away after a long illness last week.

A Grand Marshal’s pub tour of local establishments is planned for Friday, March 8, from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Grand Marshals and Aides are piped into each establishment by Pipe Major Joe Brady, who happens to lead both the New York City and Peekskill parades. Please check the parade’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/peekskillstpatrickscommittee for exact schedule.

The parade is presented by an all-volunteer committee with the support and cooperation of the City of Peekskill, and is completely self-funded through the generosity of businesses and committee members, donations from kindhearted community members and all-year-round fund raising efforts.