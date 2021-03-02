Examiner Editorial: Democrats Must Call on Cuomo to Resign

In the fall of 2017, as the Harvey Weinstein sexual abuse scandal mushroomed and the #MeToo movement emerged, Democrats across the country embraced a standard of zero tolerance for the type of vile behavior embodied by the predatory movie producer. The standard, by its very definition, was marked by a moral mandate, one that refused to provide preferential treatment to abusive, powerful men.

The past failures by Democrats to hold their own to account, best represented by the contrived and desperate defenses of former President Bill Clinton’s transgressions, would not happen again, the talk at the time insisted.

Here in New York, if local Democrats want to maintain the moral high ground, now is the time to insist that Governor Andrew Cuomo resign immediately.

While Democrats are right to draw distinctions between, say, the scandal that engulfed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination and the allegations against Cuomo, they just need to ask themselves how they’d cast the controversy if the governor were a Republican. There’s either zero tolerance for all levels of sexual harassment and misconduct or there’s not.

In a different cultural moment, it might have been considered reasonable to allow for a more formal investigation to proceed before arriving at a conclusion as dramatic as calling for the governor to step aside. But in this morality play, elected Democrats have already adopted a policy that must be evenly applied.

Democrats have spent the past more than four years correctly wondering how so many Republicans could set aside right from wrong in the service of a leader known for bullying and autocratic tendencies. It would be hypocritical for them to protect Cuomo from the accountability they demand of others because he advances their policy preferences.

Even if Democrats believe they need to play political hardball in these divisive times, and render all judgments through only a strategic lens, they should consider how hamstrung they’d be in the future if a cascade of sexual harassment charges were leveled against, say, a Republican legislator.

If that legislator’s partisan defenders tried to delay accountability by insisting on criminal trial level conviction evidence before rendering a political judgment, Democrats would be unable to call foul. In fact, Cuomo has become toxic in nearly every way, and his continued presence as the Democratic leader imperils the party’s entire statewide agenda.

Demanding he leave would be the right thing to do but also, at this point, politically expedient.

Specifically, it’s vital for local Democrats like Andrea Stewart-Cousins, the Senate Majority Leader, and Senator Peter Harckham, who owes his seat in significant part to Cuomo, to display moral fortitude and issue the demand.

If New York Democrats are seeking a reminder on the standard they’re responsible to meet, they need not look further than the words of Cuomo himself when he released his official statement on the Kavanaugh confirmation: “In New York, we will not waver and will not back down,” Cuomo stated in prepared remarks in October of 2018. “To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you.”

It’s time for New York’s Democratic Party leaders to believe and fight for Charlotte Bennett, Anna Ruch and Lindsey Boylan as the political world also braces itself for the possibility of additional public allegations.

While the unique circumstances of the specific cases are different and should be treated as such, the fact remains that the allegations leveled against Cuomo, in their totality, undoubtedly meet and exceed the standard Democrats set. They need to call on Cuomo to resign, and do it today.