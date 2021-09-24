Dates Added for Mount Kisco’s Farmers Market This Fall

The Village of Mount Kisco announced last week that three more Sundays have been confirmed for its monthly farmers market in the South Moger Avenue municipal parking lot.

The market, which debuted on Aug. 29, will continue this Sunday, Sept. 26, followed by Oct. 31 and Nov. 21. Its hours have also been adjusted and will run from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., 90 minutes later than for its kickoff last month, said Mayor Gina Picinich.

Efforts to rekindle a farmers market for Mount Kisco were sparked after village residents Nicole Sturomski and Marisa De Zego along with Mimi’s Coffeehouse owner Mimi Tesfaye formed a committee following a sustainability event earlier this year to measure whether there would be interest.

The first market featured between 20 and 30 vendors in addition to artisans, kids’ activities and local organizations and businesses. The arrangement seemed to work well, Picinich said.

Village Trustee Peter Grunthal suggested that because the farmers market is currently being held monthly the village along with the organizers should do what they can do help publicize the dates that it is scheduled.

“The reason I say that is because when a farmers market is held weekly, people know that in their town (there) is a weekly farmers market,” Grunthal said.

Last month, Sturomski said that organizers would hope the market is successful to allow it to transition to a weekly schedule by next year.