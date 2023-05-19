Customer Parking Lot Unveiled at Croton Falls Train Station

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Putnam County officials celebrated the grand opening last week of a customer parking lot at the Metro-North Railroad Croton Falls station.

The new lot includes 450 spaces, along with 10 charging units for electric vehicles. As part of the project, sidewalks were constructed, and lighting was installed along Croton Falls Rd. to safely guide customers from the lot to the station.

The parking lot is expected to alleviate congestion around the station from customers parking along Croton Falls Rd.

“This is a welcome addition for many of our Putnam County residents who rely on the Croton Falls train station in their daily commute,” said Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne. “I remember participating in project discussions with my former Westchester Assembly colleagues years ago when this specific project was discussed and advocated for. This long-awaited new parking area brings a strong regional benefit to both Putnam and our friends from Westchester, and we’re glad to see it finally completed.”

“This is part of our efforts to make the railroad more convenient for all to use,” said Metro-North Railroad President and LIRR Interim President Catherine Rinaldi. “The Upper Harlem Line is unique in that stations attract customers from multiple municipalities. A brand-new customer lot will make the Croton Falls station a more attractive connecting point to get to New York City.”

Metro-North’s Upper Harlem Line between the Southeast and Goldens Bridge stations draws customers from eastern Westchester County and southeastern Putnam County due to an existing road network and limited railroad customer parking availability in the area.

“Access to modern parking facilities is essential if residents are to use Metro-North trains for their daily commute or for recreational purposes,” said New York State Senator Pete Harckham. “In addition to convenience, trains have the potential of reducing thousands of tons of greenhouse gases by taking cars off the road that would otherwise be used for daily transportation.”