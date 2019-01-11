Cushner to be Honored by The Justin Veatch Fund

The Justin Veatch fund plans to honor Yorktown’s Tricy Cushner with a community service award on Saturday, January 12 at the Putnam Golf Course in Mahopac. The occasion, Music for a Winter’s night, will be a dinner/dance which is being put on by The Fund as a fundraiser for its music scholarships.

Cushner is well known in Yorktown for her advocacy for youth safety. She joined the executive board of Alliance for Safe Kids in Yorktown in 2006 and volunteered as President & CEO of that organization for 12 years where she now serves as Board President. Cushner also serves as President of YOUnited, Inc. which serves non-profits in Yorktown and she is also the scholarship chair for Yorktown Lions Club.

The Justin Veatch Fund began awarding $1,000 music scholarships in 2009 and to date has awarded 35 of them. This June it will present at least six more to graduating high school seniors from area high schools including one honoring the late Al Capellini of Yorktown.

Entertainment for the January 12 event will be provided by the Class Action band and there will also be performances by former scholarship winners. Tickets are available via Eventbrite .