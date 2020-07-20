Cuomo Threatens to Roll Back Reopening if Revelers Ignore Guidelines

Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned New Yorkers that if they don’t comply with mask wearing and social distancing protocols his administration would be prepared to roll back the state’s reopening plan.

The comments were made during a Monday morning briefing prior to Cuomo’s trip to Savannah, Ga., where he was going to meet with local officials there in one of the numerous COVID-19 hot spots that have flared up throughout the South and Southwest.

Cuomo said that while the state’s infection rate, deaths and hospitalizations continue at minimal levels, there were too many reports over the weekend of crowds at bars, restaurants and parties around the state, particularly in New York City and Long Island. He once again called on local governments to enforce the protocols to make sure the spread of the virus remains in check.

“The local governments are not doing their job. We won’t allow these congregations to continue,” Cuomo said. “If it happens, I’ll tell you what’s going to happen – we’re going to roll back the opening plan and we’re going to have to close bars and restaurants.”

On Sunday, there were 519 positive tests for COVID-19 out of 49,342 tests administered, a 1.05 positivity rate. The state transmission rate has remained close to 1 percent since early June, although there was a minor blip in the results last Tuesday and Wednesday when results showed a 1.5 and 1.3 percent rate, respectively.

Hospitalizations across New York have fallen to 716, the lowest since mid-March, and there were eight COVID-19-related deaths on Sunday.

Locally, the Mid-Hudson region, which includes Westchester and Putnam, reported a 0.9 percent infection rate, the fourth consecutive day it was under 1 percent. Westchester’s active caseload was at 467 while with COVID-19 hospitalizations under 40. Last Friday, during its weekly report, Putnam had 22 active cases and no hospitalizations.

Cuomo said he was disturbed by reports and photos from the lower East Side of Manhattan and Astoria, Queens showing large groups of mostly young people gathering without face masks and what appeared

He said he would crack down on bars and restaurants, most of which have been doing a good job but there are those that are flouting the guidelines. The governor called the actions of those who would risk the health of themselves and others “stupid.”

“I understand the frustration, I understand you’ve been inside for a long time,” Cuomo said. “I understand that you’re young and you want to socialize. I get that it’s the summer. I get that the work environment is not as tough so you have the flexibility to go out. I get all of that, I really do, but I’m telling you it has to stop, and I’m telling you in plain New York speak, as a born and bred New Yorker, it’s stupid what you’re doing.”

Cuomo’s strong words aimed at party-goers and local officials comes after one local town became the first municipality in the state last week to approve an ordinance making mask wearing mandatory. The Town of New Castle requires anyone who is not with members of their own household or is unable to socially distance to wear a face covering in most situations (see page 5).

The law was approved after the June 20 Horace Greeley High School graduation and a post-ceremony event triggered as 27-case cluster.

In addition to compliance issues in certain areas, the governor has also pointed to the threat posed by the outbreak of cases nationwide. He said the state is bracing for an influx of cases despite the quarantine he recently imposed on people coming from hot spot states.

“This is a real threat, and I don’t see it turning around anytime soon,” Cuomo said. “That is a real predicament. We’ll do everything we can to help the other states, and we are, but that is beyond our control.”