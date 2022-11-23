Croton Seeks Applicants to Fill Board of Trustees Vacancy

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Croton-on-Hudson Mayor Brian Pugh is accepting applications from residents to fill a vacancy on the Board of Trustees created by the resignation of Trustee Alejandro Rosales.

Rosales, who recently announced he would no longer be able to continue to serve on the board due to professional reasons, was elected to the board a year ago. A first-generation immigrant from Honduras and a nine-year resident of Croton, Rosales works in the financial and nonprofit sectors.

“We are saddened to lose Trustee Rosales’ voice on the board, and we thank him for his historic service to the village,” the Croton Democrats stated.

New York State Village Law dictates that the mayor appoint the individual to fill a vacancy. The term of the appointment will be to fulfill the remainder of Rosales’ unexpired term to December 4, 2023.

Interested applicants must reside in Croton-on-Hudson at the time their application is submitted. The deadline to apply is Thursday, December 1 by 4 p.m. The part-time position of village trustee pays a stipend of $3,000 annually.

Application forms are available on the village’s website. Residents must submit a resume and letter of interest. For further information, residents should contact the Village Manager’s office at (914) 271-4848 or managersoffice@crotononhudson-ny.gov.