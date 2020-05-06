Croton Caring Committee Awarded $10,000 from Insurance Companies

The nonprofit organization Croton Caring Committee will receive $10,000 from the Donn Gerelli Associates Insurance Agency (DGA), which earned a 2020 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

The mission of Croton Caring Committee is to enlist the resources of the community to help the frail, elderly, homebound, handicapped and families in need of temporary assistance, enabling them to maintain their independence and dignity.

Alana Jessie, Co-Owner of DGA, has been volunteering for years with the Croton Caring Committee which includes monthly visits at their senior luncheons, one of the many valuable services provided to their neighbors in need. This free monthly luncheon is a time where isolated senior citizens come together to socialize and enjoy a hot meal. From the food, entertainment and transportation, the Croton Caring Committee covers all the costs. Jessie and her team also participate in food distribution, visiting the homebound, tutoring and driving patients to medical appointments. In addition, DGA IT analyst Mario Roberto, a native Spanish speaker, recently provided the Croton Caring Committee with much-needed translation services, including translating its brochures, letters and more. This has permitted the Croton Caring Committee to expand its reach into previously underserved portions of their community.

The Croton Caring Committee is a 100% volunteer organization and more than 90% of their funding comes from members of the community. The $10,000 awarded funds will host additional senior luncheons and breakfasts, allowing for 1,500 more hot meals – doubling their attendance. The funds will also go towards expanding their existing programs including their School Supplies Program, Holiday Food Basket Program and their Medical Transportation Program.

“Such a small-time commitment is so rewarding when we are delivering backpacks to children for school or a food basket with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving meal to a family who would otherwise go without,” said Jessie. “Because we feel so personally committed to Croton Caring Committee, we are truly grateful to Liberty Mutual and Safeco for the Make More Happen Award for the incredible opportunity to bring awareness to the Croton Caring Committee and to provide them with the much-needed funds to support their important work.”

Throughout 2020, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance will select a total of 34 independent agents nationwide for a Make More Happen Award donating up to $340,000 to the nonprofits they support. Agencies became eligible for the award by submitting an application demonstrating their commitment to a specific nonprofit, along with photos of a project they worked on.

“Our agents truly carry the ball when it comes to stepping up and volunteering for important causes in their local communities so we are pleased to support their game-changing dedication to the nonprofit organizations they support,” said Jenna Gordillo Safeco Insurance Northeast Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen program gives our agents an opportunity to make an even greater impact in areas like Croton-on-Hudson and we hope it inspires local residents to get out and support local charities.”