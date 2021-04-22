COVID-19 Vaccines Available Friday at Cortlandt Community Center

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi has announced a community-based pop-up COVID-19 vaccine site will be set up by Save Mor Drugs at the Muriel H. Morabito Community Center on Westbrook Drive on Friday, April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Details: Must be 18 years old or order. Please bring your driver license and insurance card (for Medicare beneficiaries, please bring your original Red White and Blue Medicare card) to the site. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at this site. This will operate on a first come first serve basis, as town is only able to obtain 100 vaccines this week.

To schedule an appointment: email: VAX@TOWNOFCORTLANDT.COM or call (914) 734-1101.