County Police Investigate Storm-Related Death of Mount Kisco Man

Westchester County police are investigating the death of a 69-year-old Mount Kisco man whose body was found on Route 119 in Elmsford close to where his car was found submerged during the height of Wednesday evening’s rainstorm.

Police said Samuel Weissmandl was traveling from home from Rockland County when he called family members to say he was having difficulty in the storm. When his family did not hear from him again, a search of the area commenced. His body was located Thursday morning with the assistance of the Elmsford Police Department.

Weissmandl’s vehicle was found submerged on a northbound entrance ramp to the Saw Mill River Parkway.

It is unknown whether Weissmandl suffered a medical episode or was swept away by floodwaters, police said. The Westchester Medical Examiner’s office will determine the cause of death.

The submerged car was one of dozens of stranded vehicles that were abandoned on area roadways throughout Westchester as rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida overwhelmed the area. Many roads and parkways were unable to handle the rainfall, which in some areas of the county reached 10 inches in a span of several hours.