County Police Arrest Three Suspects on Taconic; Seize Gun, Narcotics

Westchester County police took three teenage suspects into custody last Wednesday night on the Taconic State Parkway after the vehicle they were traveling in had been reported stolen in Yonkers a short time earlier.

Patrol officers stopped a 2009 Acura MDX at 8:17 p.m. on the northbound side of the parkway just south of the Route 100/Millwood exit about 12 minutes after a car fitting that description was taken on Tuckahoe Road.

A loaded .32-caliber handgun was seized from the car during the stop along with 10 glassine envelopes of heroin, six small bundles of crack cocaine and 84 pills, including Xanax, Ecstasy and Oxycodone, police said.

Detectives in the Real Time Crime intelligence center at county police headquarters determined that the stolen car was traveling northbound on the Taconic in Mount Pleasant, according to authorities. A county police sergeant and two patrol officers located the vehicle at Pleasantville Road.

The two 19-year-old suspects who were arrested were the driver, Erik Flakes, of Newburgh and Austin Raymond of Port Jervis. The third individual in the car was a 16-year-old boy.

Flakes was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property while Raymond faces charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and fourth-degree criminal possession of property, all felonies.

They were held for arraignment last Thursday in New Castle Town Court.

The 16-year-old suspect was charged as a juvenile offender and released to his mother pending a future appearance in Westchester County Family Court.