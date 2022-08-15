County Launches $10M Landlord Tenant Assistance Program

County Executive George Latimer and the Westchester County Board of Legislators last week announced the creation of a $10M Landlord Tenant Assistance Program (LTAP) in an effort to promote affordable housing.

According to county officials, LTAP will allow small landlords who own eight units or less and who maintain rent levels that are affordable to residents to apply for up to $25,000 per unit for repairs to their rental properties. To be eligible, landlords/owners must charge rents that are affordable to households earning between 60% and 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Those rents range from $1,457 for a studio to $3,465 for a three-bedroom unit.

Home improvements may include, but are not limited to, roof replacement, or upgrades to electrical, windows, accessibility ramps, plumbing and heating systems. With $10M available in funds, 400 units can be rehabilitated.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, and its aftermath, have greatly impacted our small landlords who have not been able to receive rent increases to make improvements to their properties in years,” Latimer stated. “My administration stands committed to preserving affordable housing in all of our communities, and this funding will help our landlords make upgrades that will ultimately preserve the life of these units. We hope the prospect of receiving up to $25,000 per unit will incentivize our landlords to maintain their rental properties at a price point that everyone can afford.”

Commissioner of the Department of Planning Norma Drummond added: “The Planning Department is excited to launch this program that particularly assists small landlords who need to make much needed repairs to their rental units. By offering this program, we know that we will help small landlords and renters alike, who were hit hard by the pandemic. LTAP funds will preserve and enhance smaller multi-family housing stock in the county that will improve the living conditions of many county residents and maintain its affordability.”

A Westchester County Rehabilitation Specialist will inspect the property after an application has been submitted to the Department of Planning. If the property qualifies, a three-party contract will be signed between the county, the landlord/owner and the contractor, for work to be completed by contractors that are licensed and insured to work in Westchester County. Funds will be disbursed directly to the contractor from the county after a progress inspection has been completed.