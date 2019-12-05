County Clerk Idoni Latest Official to Endorse Buchwald for Congress

Assemblyman David Buchwald (D-White Plains) has been endorsed by Westchester County Clerk Tim Idoni, securing the first county-wide endorsement of the race in New York’s 17th Congressional District.

Since Buchwald’s announced his candidacy in October, he has built a broad coalition of support across the district, having been endorsed by more than 40 former and current local office holders.

He also remains the only candidate to have been endorsed by local Democratic parties in the district. Earlier this week, Buchwald received the enthusiastic support of the Harrison and White Plains Democrats. The North Castle Democratic Committee previously endorsed him unanimously.

“I am excited to endorse David Buchwald as he runs for Congress,” Idoni said in a statement. “Throughout his career, David has worked hard to build relationships across the community and has been a leader we could count on at the state level to fight to hold Trump accountable, to protect women’s healthcare, to pass laws to reduce gun violence, and to promote ethics in government. He’s the advocate we need in Congress.”

Raised in Westchester, Buchwald is a graduate of Yale and Harvard universities. He was first elected to the White Plains City Council. In 2012, he defeated Republican incumbent Robert Castelli to win 93rd Assembly District seat.

Since then, Buchwald has enacted more than 65 pieces of legislation, and has gained attention this year for his successful push to adopt a law allowing the sharing of New York State tax returns of top government officials, a law which President Donald Trump is now suing to block.

“I am proud to have County Clerk Idoni’s support,” Buchwald said. “He has devoted his life to serving Westchester County, and he has been a conscientious and effective leader for us. Together, we have worked to promote electronic recordkeeping that saves taxpayers millions of dollars. I am running for Congress to fight for an end to gun violence, protect women’s reproductive rights, restore the SALT deduction, and advocate for our Democratic values.”

Buchwald is one of at least seven Democrats vying for the Democratic nomination in hopes of succeeding Nita Lowey to represent the 17th Congressional District. The other Democrats who have officially announced are state Sen. David Carlucci; Evelyn Farkas, an official in President Obama’s administration and Chappaqua resident; Mondaire Jones, an attorney from Rockland County; prosecutor Adam Schleifer; Sleepy Hollow resident and woman’s advocate Allison Fine; and Asha Castlebury-Hernandez.