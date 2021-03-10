Could Northern Westchester be Getting a New Indoor Sports Facility? Here’s What We Know

Plans for a $14 million, state-of-the-art, indoor sports facility in the hamlet of Verplanck were outlined to town officials and residents last week.

The so-called “Cortlandt Pitch” project is designed to be a two-story, 58,000 square feet facility on about nine acres of a 99-acre parcel that the town purchased from Con Edison. NY Indoor Sports, Inc., headed by resident Martin Russo, was once planned to be built near Cortlandt Lanes in Crompond, but was relocated after opposition from neighbors who feared it would generate too much traffic.

Russo, who owns a law firm, explained the idea for an indoor sports venue came from a group of parents about six years ago who became frustrated with the lack of recreational fields for youth sports in the area.

“I’m doing this because it became a project of passion,” Russo said. “We can do what we say we are going to do.”

The main feature of the temperature-controlled building with roof solar panels is three equal size turf fields for soccer, lacrosse and other uses. There will also be training opportunities for sports teams and times for residents to utilize for exercise. A meeting/party room will be included, as will a large balcony for spectators.

The project is expected to generate 26 jobs and hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in taxes and lease payments.

“I think there is a benefit to the town and Verplanck for economic development,” Russo said. “We’re not looking to make a gang buster profit.”

Besides the indoor facility, NY Indoor Sports will be spending another $1.5 million to build another outdoors field on the property next to existing Letteri Field.

“We have an opportunity for a nice facility that can serve youth sports teams for years to come,” said Cortlandt Councilman Frank Farrell. “We have a chance to make our community better.”

“We’re looking for something that harnesses the energy of our community,” said Councilman Jim Creighton. “It should be a real gem in our town.”

One resident, Rachel Seaboldt, questioned if Cortlandt Pitch would be serving more youngsters from municipalities surrounding Cortlandt than from within the town.

“I have a hard time trusting this will benefit kids in our community,” said Seaboldt, who noted she was a parent and a coach. “We only have like 100 kids that play soccer. Our kids here are the ones who need it, and they can’t afford it.”

However, Michelle Piccolo, who said she had four children that played soccer, maintained the project was much more desirable than some of the industrial uses that have been proposed for the site in the past.

“This is a much better option than something industrial, something that’s blowing smoke,” she said. “I have seen first-hand the need for fields. I think it’s great.”