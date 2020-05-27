Cortlandt, Yorktown, Somers Cancel Summer Youth Camps

The towns of Cortlandt, Yorktown and Somers have all decided in recent weeks to cancel their youth summer camps because of restrictions and hurdles associated with the coronavirus pandemic, while other municipalities in the region are expected to follow suit.

The Cortlandt Town Board reluctantly decided last Thursday to not only cancel all summer camps but also close the town’s only community swimming pool.

In addition, the board unanimously agreed during a Zoom work session to keep the senior center at the Muriel Morabito Community Center on Westbrook Drive shut down for the summer, except for use as a cooling center when necessary, and have the youth center off Route 9A closed at least through July.

“I was hoping for something against the odds, but it’s unlikely COVID-19 will pass,” said Councilman Dr. Richard Becker. “Sometimes you just have to go with the hand you’re dealt. I think we have no choice.”

“There’s a whole host of reasons not to open this season. We’re not alone,” said Councilwoman Debbie Costello.

Recreation Department Director John Palmiotto said the town usually has about 125 summer campers, but this year became a challenge when town officials were informed facilities in the Hendrick Hudson and Lakeland school districts would be off limits.

Palmiotto noted 95 percent of the youth that attend camp are transported by school buses where mandated social distancing would be problematic.

Supervisor Linda Puglisi stressed the unknown disease that is striking youngsters at an increasing rate was the deciding factor for her.

“There is nothing more important than the health of people, especially children,” Puglisi said.

That same line of thinking, along with the construction of a new bathhouse that has been delayed by NY Pause, convinced the board to pull the plug on the pool. The bathhouse is not expected to be completed until early August.

“Would I want my kids going into a pool during a pandemic or after a pandemic? I wouldn’t,” Puglisi remarked. “It breaks my heart not to open the pool. I never thought I would live to see this.”

The Recreation Department is exploring possible activities that can take place during the summer, such as drive-in movies at the Cortlandt Train Station and Bicycle Saturdays/Sundays somewhere in town.

The Town of Yorktown similarly made the difficult decision to cancel summer full- and half-day camps due to continuing efforts to protect public health.

“We are disappointed as a department to cancel these programs, but we will be working within the structure of the four-phased state reopening guidelines to hopefully provide some weekly activities for your children,” said Recreation Director Jim Martorano, Jr.

Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, Yorktown had begun construction on the Junior Lake Pool. Town officials said work disruption by the pandemic means Junior Lake Pool will not open this summer. At the same time, all pool permits were suspended by county health officials, so swimming at Shrub Oak Pool and Sparkle Lake will be delayed until July if county officials allow pools to reopen.

All active parks remain closed, but passive parks, such as trails and nature preserves, remain open. Passive-park visitors must wear masks and maintain six feet of distance from other park visitors.

Earlier this month, the Town of Somers Department of Parks and Recreation cancelled its Tusker Trax and Day Camp Programs.

“Although it is hard to imagine a summer without camps, nothing is more important to us than the health, safety, and welfare of our residents, staff and the partners with whom we work,” Somers Parks and Recreation officials stated. “Current and reasonably anticipated social distancing requirements for the summer would be impossible to enforce in the camp setting and would also prevent almost every traditional camp activity.”

While surveying local municipalities, Palmiotto said Peekskill, Croton, Buchanan and the village and town of Ossining are also leaning towards cancelling its summer youth camps.