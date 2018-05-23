Cortlandt Woman Wins $7M Jackpot in NY Lottery

When Misty Morano of Cortlandt decided to stop at a deli in Ardsley to pick up a few items after visiting her father she never imagined it was a moment that would change her life.

Among the items she purchased on March 19 at Madaba Deli & Grocery on Saw Mill River Road was a $2 Quick Pick ticket for that evening’s CASH4LIFE drawing. Her numbers 3, 26, 30, 51, 53 Cash Ball 4 wound up earning the call center customer service representative the guaranteed $7 million jackpot.

Morano, 43, opted to receive the one-time lump sum payment of $4,702,600.

“I got what I needed (at the deli) and said, ‘give me one of those’ after he was ringing me out. That was all there was to it,” Morano said of her deli visit. “My father is the lottery player of the family. He always told me to stop playing because I was wasting my money. I’m glad I didn’t listen to him this time!”

Morano said she discovered her good fortune by checking the newspaper the following morning.

“I just sat there in awe,” she said. “I immediately put it in a safety deposit box and started planning for what I was going to do with all this money. It’s a lot of money, but I’ll get used to it.”

Some of her immediate plans include buying a house and taking care of her teen-aged sons and extended family.

“We won’t have to struggle anymore,” Morano said. “We’ll be able to get ahead in life.”

During the May 10 ceremonial check event at Empire City Casino in Yonkers, two other Westchester County millionaires were introduced. Gabriel Rosado, 24, of Yonkers, who works as a doorman, won $5 million on a $10 Set for Life scratch-off ticket, while Elizabeth Aprile, 48, of Elmsford, won $1 million as a second prize in the April 10 Mega Millions drawing.