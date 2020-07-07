Cortlandt Unveils Marketing Plan to Attract New Businesses

The Town of Cortlandt unveiled a new marketing plan last week aimed at attracting new businesses and assisting existing merchants.

“We have a story to tell,” Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi proclaimed during a Zoom announcement where the new town slogan for economic development, “Where Life Works,” was introduced.

“Cortlandt is a hidden gem unfamiliar to many in the New York metropolitan area,” she said. “This marketing campaign is designed and is being launched to make businesses, entrepreneurs, commercial developers and brokers aware of the terrific assets and possibilities the town holds for them.”

In concert with the branding initiative and slogan, an informative brochure has been produced highlighting Cortlandt’s positive attributes, and a website was created with information on starting, relocating or expanding a business in the 32-square-mile municipality.

“We are encouraging businesses who want to relocate out of the city to come here,” said Councilwoman Debbie Costello. “You have a town government ready, willing and able to help you open your business.”

Puglisi and the Town Board emphasized Cortlandt’s close proximity to New York City and the Hudson River, it’s low town tax rate and the average household income of $114,000 as just a few of the town’s attractions for potential business owners.

“Cortlandt offers twice the space at half the cost of New York City and even some areas of our own county,” Puglisi said. “Above all this information, the key to attract business is the personal touch we are proud of. We have property ripe for investment and economic growth.”

“The attributes and advantages go beyond the lifestyle, location, workforce and disposable income,” said Councilman James Creighton. “Cortlandt is committed to aiding investors and entrepreneurs through a streamlined approval process.”

While town officials stressed Cortlandt was open for business, Puglisi conceded it was still a balancing act when evaluating projects that are proposed in town, such as the large, mixed-use developments across from New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in the Medical Oriented District (MOD) that have triggered opposition from most nearby residents and have been deemed too big for the area by Puglisi.

“We all support growth in the area around New York Presbyterian Hospital,” Puglisi responded when questioned by a reporter. “The question is how big will it be? We welcome economic growth. We will entertain what they want to do.”

“The Town of Cortlandt is very interested in new ideas,” said Councilman Dr. Richard Becker. “We will help businesses come to Cortlandt and cut out the red tape.”