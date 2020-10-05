Cortlandt Town Center Movie Theater to Close

The Regal Cinemas at the Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake are among the 543 theaters in the United States that will be closed permanently as of Thursday.

Cineworld, which operates Regal and has 44 New York locations, announced Monday it was suspending operations because of continued revenue losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is not a decision we made lightly, and we did everything in our power to support safe and sustainable reopenings in all of our markets — including meeting, and often exceeding, local health and safety guidelines in our theatres and working constructively with regulators and industry bodies to restore public confidence in our industry,” Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said in a statement to investors.

Movie theaters in New York State have been closed since March 16 and have not been allowed to reopen under the state’s coronavirus guidelines.

Reportedly, 45,000 employees will be affected by the closure of Regal, which is the second largest theater chain in the United States.