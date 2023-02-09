Cortlandt Town Board to Discuss MOD Projects Feb. 13

News Article Article pages that do not meet specifications for other Trust Project Type of Work labels and also do not fit within the general news category.

The Cortlandt Town Board will be discussing the Medical Oriented District (MOD) on Monday, February 13 at 7 p.m. for the first time since residents weighed-in on two pending projects in November.

While residents are welcome to attend the work session, no public comment will be allowed as the board deliberates among themselves and staff. The board is expected to outline the next steps of the process.

Residents who live in the neighborhood near New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital on Route 202 in Cortlandt have been expressing concerns over different alternatives for two projects in the proposed Medical Oriented District (MOD).

Evergreen Manor, headed by local developer Val Santucci, has taken the brunt of criticism from residents who maintain it’s too dense and does not comply with the spirit of the MOD, a new zoning district that the Town Board is considering establishing.

One concept unveiled for three parcels totaling 28 acres for Evergreen Manor is 114 assisted living units, 90 townhouses (75 two-bedroom, 15 three-bedroom), 100 rental apartments (70 two-bedroom, 30 one-bedroom) and 7,000 square feet of retail.

A second concept eliminated rental apartments, has the same amount of retail space, 120 assisted living units and 130 townhouses.

Gyrodyne’s project, which originally featured 184,600 square feet of medical office with 4,000 square feet of café/commercial space to service the employees and visitors of the medical office buildings and 593 structured parking spaces, has been reduced.

Gyrodyne is now looking at a 154,000-square-foot building, built in two phases.

Before either project could be considered, the Town Board would have to officially establish the MOD,

which has been reduced from approximately 105 acres and 34 parcels to 69 acres and 13 parcels in recently filed FGEIS/FEIS documents.