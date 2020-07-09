Cortlandt Partners with FDR State Park to Provide Swimming

Residents in the Town of Cortlandt will have an opportunity to cool off at a public swimming pool this summer free of charge.

Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi and the Town Board Thursday announced a partnership with FDR State Park where, starting on Monday, July 13, the town will cover entrance fees on weekdays for residents to use the 1.5-million gallon pool in the park off Route 202 in Yorktown.

This arrangement is available to all Cortlandt residents with a Town of Cortlandt Recreation Photo ID Card Monday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 14.

Cortlandt officials were forced to close the town’s only pool, Charles Cook Pool, this summer because the coronavirus pandemic delayed renovation of the bathhouse at the pool.

Town of Cortlandt Recreation Photo ID Cards can be purchased through the Cortlandt Recreation Department for $7 per card ($3.50 for Town of Cortlandt residents, ages 60+). Cards are valid for three years from date of purchase. If a Cortlandt resident wants to bring a non-resident as a guest, the non-resident will have to pay the daily rate of $3 per person.

Parking- a Vehicle Use Fee (VUF) is required for all visitors to FDR Park. Parking options are below 10 per day per vehicle or $80 for an Empire Pass card for the Season. This pass can be utilized in multiple cars in the same family. The Empire Pass also allows for unlimited day-use entry at most facilities operated by the New York State Parks Department and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, which includes forests, beaches, trails and more.

The park and pool will be at reduced density this summer to stem coronavirus contagion. Persons coming into the pool facility are required to wear a mask in the public areas. Families are asked to place their blankets 10 feet apart in the vicinity of the pool. There are no floatables or pool toys allowed.