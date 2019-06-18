Cortlandt Man Sentenced for Attempted Kidnapping of Woman

A Cortlandt man was sentenced to seven years in state prison for the attempted kidnapping of a woman in Mount Kisco in January.

According to Westchester County District Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr., on January 5, a female victim was walking southbound on North Bedford Road (Route 117) in Mount Kisco about 11:35 p.m. when a vehicle stopped alongside her. The driver, Kyle Gregg, 24, offered her a ride and she refused.

A short time later, further south on North Bedford Road, the vehicle stopped adjacent to the woman again and this time the driver demanded she get in the car. When the woman refused, the driver pointed a handgun at her and again demanded she get in the vehicle. The woman ran away from the vehicle and the driver fled the scene.

Westchester County Police detectives determined the suspect vehicle had out-of-state plates and was possibly a rental car. Through further investigation, detectives were able to identify the driver as Gregg.

On January 7, a deputy sheriff from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department observed the same vehicle and picked up Gregg at a traffic stop. He was arrested later by Westchester County Police. A loaded .22-caliber handgun was recovered during the arrest.

Gregg was convicted of attempted kidnapping in the second degree and criminal possession of weapon in the second degree, both Class C felonies.