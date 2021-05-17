Cortlandt Man on Motorcycle Killed in Crash with Car on Route 6

A Cortlandt man operating a motorcycle on Route 6 was killed Thursday when he was struck by a car.

A preliminary investigation by New York State Police indicated a 2020 Buick Encore, operated by Joyce M. Pellegrino, 72, of Peekskill, was traveling eastbound on Route 6 in Cortlandt when she made a left-hand turn into the path of a westbound motorcycle.

The 2006 Honda motorcycle, operated by Christopher R. Eastman, 27, of Cortlandt, was subsequently struck and ejected.

Troopers arriving on scene began life-saving techniques on Eastman until Emergency Medical Technicians arrived on scene to take over. Eastman was transported by Cortlandt Regional Paramedics to NY Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased while en route.

Investigators are searching for additional witnesses regarding this crash. Any person that believes they may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the State Police at (914) 769-2600.