Cortlandt Man Found Dead in Putnam Valley Town Park

A Cortlandt man was found dead in Putnam Valley Town Park early Monday morning.

The unidentified man was discovered hanging from a fence in front of the third base dugout at the Keating baseball field in the park by a woman walking her dog about 6 a.m.

Putnam Valley Supervisor Sam Oliverio confirmed on Facebook the man was from Cortlandt and not Putnam Valley.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to this individual’s family and friends,” Oliverio stated. “These are very tough times and this sad news is heartbreaking.”

The park was closed in the morning as Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the State Police investigated. The park later reopened.

Putnam County Sheriff Office Captain Lisa Ortolano said late Monday the Sheriff’s Office had no additional information to provide on the incident.