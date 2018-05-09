Cortlandt Man Charged with Sending Indecent Material to Undercover Cop

A Cortlandt man was charged Monday with allegedly sending indecent material to an undercover police officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Christopher M. Alessandro, 25, was arrested following an approximately month-long investigation by officers in the State Police Troop K Computer Crimes Unit who were contacted in April by the Northern Virginia-Washington D.C. Internet Crimes Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Police, who also worked with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office High Technology Crime Bureau, charged Alessandro with attempted dissemination of indecent material to minors in the first degree, a Class E felony.

Alessandro was arraigned in Town of Cortlandt Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear again in Cortlandt Court on June 4.