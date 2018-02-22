Cortlandt Man Charged with Illegal Handguns, Operating a Pot Business in Home

Westchester County Police arrested a Cortlandt man on February 21 and seized 17 pounds of marijuana and four illegal handguns after executing a search warrant at his home.

The investigation by detectives came after county police received a tip about illegal activity at a residence in the Lake Allendale section of town. Detectives from the General Investigations Unit entered the home and discovered a marijuana grow operation in the basement. In addition, four handguns were seized.

Thomas Corrigan, 53, of 4 Richmond Place was charged with Criminal Possession of Marijuana 1st Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd Degree, felonies, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a misdemeanor.

Corrigan was booked at county police headquarters in Hawthorne and held overnight for arraignment in Cortlandt Town Court. He was arraigned before Justice Daniel F. McCarthy, who set bail at $2,000 cash or $5,000 bond. Corrigan is being held at the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla in lieu of bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 29.